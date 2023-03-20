The area’s Catholic schools will have a new leader this summer, the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend announced Monday.
David Maugel, whose experience in education includes roles at Central Noble and Smith-Green community schools, will be the Catholic schools superintendent effective July 1, a news release said.
He succeeds Joseph Brettnacher, whose retirement takes effect June 30 after four years in the top leadership role in the Catholic Schools Office, the release said.
Maugel spent 16 years as a high school principal in Nappanee before becoming an associate superintendent of Catholic schools in 2021, the release said. He leads various committees, including one for special education, and he heads the Aspiring Catholic Leaders Program.
“Mr. Maugel will do an excellent job overseeing our 43 schools to ensure our students excel spiritually, academically, socially and physically,” Brettnacher said in a letter to the diocesan community. “His faith and experience in Catholic and secondary education will serve the diocese well.”
About 13,000 students, including about 5,700 in Allen County, attend the diocese’s schools, according to Indiana Department of Education enrollment data.
Widespread teacher and administrative shortages are challenging schools, Maugel said.
“I think the challenge (for local diocesan schools) is going to be continuing our pursuit of Catholic leaders who feel called to be in these positions of teaching and leading, and who understand that the struggles are going to be there,” he said in a statement. “As Catholics, we’re called to live that life of struggle but find joy within that struggle, in our consent to the Lord.”
Brettnacher thanked Bishop Kevin Rhoades for the opportunity to serve as superintendent. His 2019 appointment followed a national search to fill the position vacated by Marsha Jordan, who was set to retire at the end of the 2018-19 school year but died that May.
“It has been an honor to work and serve with other Catholic educators and administrators from the Arch (Dioceses) throughout the state and country, including many Catholic organizations, colleges, universities, and foundations,” Brettnacher said.