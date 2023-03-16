A Fort Wayne high school that adopted a new education model this academic year has reached the final four in a nationwide challenge.
Snider High School students will participate March 30 in the Arby’s National Case Competition along with teens from Florida, Georgia and Maryland.
The contest is part of 3DE, a transformational education model Fort Wayne Community Schools launched last fall in partnership with Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana.
Nearly 600 FWCS students are participating in 3DE – all 400 freshmen at North Side High School and about 160 freshmen at Snider. The schools are the first in Indiana to offer the concept, which began about eight years ago in Atlanta.
The FWCS board approved a nearly $3.9 million, five-year contract regarding 3DE in September 2021. At that time, the district said it planned to expand the model to all five high schools by 2025.
As 3DE participants, the Snider and North Side students have spent the academic year tackling problems for local and national employers, including Arby’s.
Their ideas have the potential to become reality.
Scott Snyder, who is working with the Fort Wayne schools as a 3DE employee, has said an airline changed its in-flight snack offerings because of 3DE students’ input.
Snyder shared Snider’s success in the national competition – and North Side’s honorable mention – on social media after the finalists were announced this week.
“Out of 44 schools across the nation,” he wrote, “both @FWCommSchools are in the top 13!”