Activities involving robots and welding simulators are in store for the Fort Wayne Community Schools students who today will begin visiting the Jim Kelley Career Pathway Center.
Focused on skilled trades, the Fairfield Avenue facility is welcoming eighth graders from Memorial Park and Towles New Tech middle schools just two weeks after officials celebrated the completion of the education center. It operates through a collaborative effort between FWCS and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne.
Generally, students participating in the program’s launch will visit the facility on Tuesdays and Thursdays in March and May, FWCS spokesman Scott Murray said Monday.
Although the pathway center is launching with only two schools, Murray said, all FWCS eighth graders will eventually attend the program.
The initial activities will focus on information technology and advanced manufacturing, a news release said, but there are plans to expand offerings to include health sciences, automotive and construction trades.
“Students immersed in the labs will take part in real world experiences and learn about careers to help them understand what they need to accomplish in high school to be successful in a career after graduation,” the release said.
For example, the release said, students participating in the information technology lab will program robots to race through an obstacle course, among other activities. The advanced manufacturing lab will use a simulator to teach students about types of welding used in the industry, and students will use 3D printers to create items including fidget spinners.
Exposing students to potential careers is important because many students don’t know what they will pursue after high school, Superintendent Mark Daniel said when officials announced the initiative last year.