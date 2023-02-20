With a stopwatch running, three Blackhawk Middle School students gathered around a model of a city constructed from bits of plants and recycled materials and explained how a floating community could be a solution as sea levels rise.
The Fort Wayne Community Schools students – Charles Drew, Margret Gilman and Sammy Roberts – developed the idea with seven other Blackhawk peers.
After months of work on the after-school project, the three will present their creation today to judges in Washington, D.C.
The group is Indiana’s representative in this year’s Future City finals. Winners will be announced Tuesday.
“Every year we’ve gotten better,” science teacher Nick Balmoria said of Blackhawk’s previous trips to the final competition.
The 31st annual event challenged sixth, seventh and eighth grade students worldwide to create a futuristic city that combats climate change.
Along with building a model on a $100 budget, participants had 1,500 words to describe their city and solutions.
The Blackhawk team created a floating community that attaches to the ocean floor but can move to avoid emergencies, such as hurricanes. Residents wouldn’t use private transportation, they said, and seaweed products would be common.
“We did lots of research,” Charles said.
Recycled materials – including caps, containers and cardboard – brought their vision to life along with twigs and vegetation from Balmoria’s yard. Sammy helped wire the model, which features lights and moving parts.
Although only Charles, Margret and Sammy will present their project, the entire group planned to travel to D.C. The other students are Everett McEowen, Alexander Meyers, Greysen Schirm, Kensington Toedte, Kaitlyn Storey, Madilyn Stetka and Eli Yochim.
A parent planned to drive the model to D.C. to limit the damage sustained during transit, Balmoria said.
Concordia
Three freshmen – Julia Cobb, Kathryn Crook and Adelyn Brown• – were inducted into Concordia Lutheran High School’s Honors Academy. Students can join the second semester of their freshman year based on their PSAT scores.
Events
Jeannette Goddard• will present “Dangerous Stories: Banned Books Today” at 3 p.m. Wednesday as part of Trine University’s Humanities Symposia. The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held in Wells Theater inside Taylor Hall. Seating is limited to 75 people. Goddard is an associate professor in the humanities and communication department.
Grace
Alyssa Swangin of Fort Wayne; Autumn Anderson of Roanoke; Blake Burns of Winona Lake; Sadie Tuckerman of Defiance, Ohio; and Jacelyn Ellinger and Joshua Fisher• of Warsaw were among 26 Grace College juniors and seniors inducted into the Alpha Chi Honor Society. The students have earned the top 10% GPAs across all disciplines at Grace. Alpha Chi annually inducts nearly 11,000 students nationwide.
Grants
• The Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District and East Noble School Corp. received comprehensive school counseling grants totaling $133,500 and $191,400, respectively. The funds were awarded by the Indiana Department of Education and allocated as part of Indiana’s federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief plan.
Ivy Tech
• The Ivy Tech Community College State Board of Trustees approved the college’s 2023-25 strategic plan, “Higher Education at the Speed of Life.” Its four goals are in the areas of teaching and learning, workforce and careers, student experience, and operational excellence.
• Ivy Tech has partnered with Guild, a career-opportunity platform, to increase education access for working adults. Guild matches higher-education needs of employers and employees with predetermined programs offered through Ivy Tech’s online platform, IvyOnline. Many employers pay all or a portion of employees’ tuition and fees. Companies offering Ivy Tech programs to their employees through Guild include Kohl’s, Target and Walmart.
• Healthy Essence, the student-run massage clinic at Ivy Tech Community College’s Fort Wayne campus, is open to the public through May 6. Massages are $30 for the community and $25 for Ivy Tech employees and students, military personnel and those 55 and older. The clinic accepts payment in cash and credit card. Tips are not accepted, but clients can donate to a charity chosen by the students. Hours vary. Call 260-480-2094 to make an appointment.
NACS
Anna Garmatz• ‘s Carroll Middle School students donated nearly 1,800 pairs of socks to the Rescue Mission through the Treasure House. The amount surpassed their sock drive goal of 200 pairs.
• Northwest Allen County Schools’ Relay for Life event, NACS Fighting Cancer, received the Pat Flynn Spirit of Relay nationwide award from the American Cancer Society. Jodi Jovevski• also received a regional award. This year’s NACS Relay for Life walk is set for May 6 at Carroll Middle School. For information, go to relayforlife.org/nacschargersfightingcancerin for information.
Questa
• Questa Education Foundation and Bowen Center have partnered to implement the Questa Bowen Center Employee Tuition Assistance Program. It supports current administrative and clinical Bowen employees with funding for post-secondary education. Employees may receive up to $15,000 in loans that are 100% forgiven when they graduate from their academic program and continue to work at Bowen for four years after graduation. Go to www.questafoundation.org/bowen-center-programs for information.
Scholarships
• Latinos Count will accept scholarship applications until 11:59 p.m. April 10. The organization has increased its 15 scholarships to $2,000, which is double the amount from previous years. Undocumented students are eligible and encouraged to apply. Special consideration will be given to single parents. Previous scholarship recipients are also eligible. Go to https://viva.latinoscount.org for information.
Trine
Trine University has promoted Jason Blume to assistant vice president of Innovation One and Jennifer LaRose• to executive director of camps, conferences and events.
• Trine has added a blended and online teaching licensure option to its Franks School of Education after receiving approval from the Indiana State Board of Education. Students in any of Trine’s teaching majors who pass the new one-hour course can be licensed to teach virtually in Indiana. Trine is one of the first universities in the state to offer this option.
Warsaw
Warsaw Community Schools selected Dave Bailey as principal of Gateway Educational Center. He has most recently served as an assistant principal at Warsaw Community High School. He replaces Steve Ferber• , who will retire from Gateway at the end of the academic year.
WGU
• Western Governors University has launched enrollment in select bachelor’s degree programs for students ages 14 to 18. Along with enrolling in the same industry-informed, career-aligned degree programs and courses as currently matriculated WGU students, the teens will benefit from a specially designed orientation and onboarding process and dedicated points of contact for parents and guardians. Accepted teens will begin classes March 1 with a capacity for 500 students in this first cohort. Go to wgu.edu/teenlearners for information.
