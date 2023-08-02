Southwest Allen County Schools got more than it hoped for when it asked a local foundation for money to outfit a lab for industrial technology classes.
The district asked the Don Wood Foundation for $192,000 so it could buy such equipment as milling machines, lathes and sanders for a yet-to-be-renovated space in Homestead High School, Superintendent Park Ginder said.
The foundation awarded the district's request, he said, and it offered an additional $58,000 for robotics equipment. The school board unanimously approved the grant Tuesday.
"Thank you very, very much," board President Jennifer Bennett told a foundation representative in the audience. "I think we all can say that."
Obtaining grant funding for the 21 pieces of equipment – which each range from about $2,000 to nearly $23,000 – helps SACS stretch its budget, Ginder said by phone Wednesday.
The foundation supports the manufacturing sector and offers grants in areas including industrial,?": machine tool and engineering technology. Other recipients have included the Area 18 Career and Technical Education Cooperative, East Allen Career Center, Huntington County Community School Corporation and Whitley County Consolidated Schools, its website states.
Ultimately, Ginder said, SACS hopes to spark students' interest in vocational coursework, leading them to opportunities like internships and job placements.
The metal and woodworking tools – which also include a mitering bandsaw and industrial floor model drill presses – will be in a new industrial technology space planned for Homestead, Ginder said.
The school is undergoing a $169 million renovation and expansion project that's anticipated to finish by the end of 2024. New and renovated areas are opening in phases, and Ginder said the industrial tech space should be among the last to be finished.
The classes, which some people might think of as shop, were moved to Homestead's Ninth Grade Academy facilities during construction, Ginder said.
Regarding the grant dollars designated for robotics, the superintendent said SACS will have to pursue that slowly, and it will require teacher education. It's not about supporting a robotics team.
"This would be actual manufacturing robots," he told the board.