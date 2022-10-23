Students from Canterbury, Leo and South Side high schools took top honors in a Journal Gazette essay contest focusing on diversity.
Nearly $1,000 was awarded after the four contest judges decided two students tied for third place, along with them granting first- and second-place awards after reviewing more than six dozen entries.
The winners of the “Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: Why it Matters” contest are:
• Chloe Jiwon Park, a junior at Canterbury High School, first place and $500.
• Lourdes Marie Hilotin Glenn, a junior at Leo Junior-Senior High School, second place and $250.
• Noah Hughes Gephart and Parker Offhaus tied for third and each received $100. Gephart is a senior at Canterbury, and Offhaus is a senior at South Side.
The essay contest was part of a reporting project that launches this month, led by The Journal Gazette’s education reporter, Ashley Sloboda. The essay contest and project were supported financially by the Education Writers Association, a national organization of media professionals. The association’s goal, according to its website, is to “strengthen the community of education writers and improve the quality of education coverage to better inform the public.”
The Journal Gazette received about 80 essays, and 75 of them could be judged, based on students meeting the Aug. 24 deadline and submitting their work in accessible formats that could be downloaded.
Strong representation came from a dozen high schools – Bishop Luers, Canterbury, Concordia, Heritage, Homestead, Leo, New Haven, North Side, Northrop, South Side, Snider and Wayne. A few students also noted enrollment at Fort Wayne Community Schools’ new Amp Lab at the Electric Works campus.
The contest judges were Journal Gazette Editorial Page Editor Fred McKissack; retired and award-winning Journal Gazette editorial writer Tim Harmon; Web/Social Media Editor Tom Pellegrene Jr.; and Managing Editor Lisa Green.
Park wrote about her experiences, including how excited she was the first time a book in elementary school had a Korean child as the main character.
“I was very interested in the topic because it’s very personal to me and so I thought it would be a good idea to try out the essay,” Park said.
Glenn described how the feeling of belonging changed from the time she was in second grade and was a “social butterfly,” easily making friends and socializing. As she got older, she noticed that the “subtle factors” that distinguished her caused some shifts, including in some comments she received. Although she had been accepted, Glenn wrote in her essay that she “still wasn’t fully included.”
“I’m glad they thought mine was good,” she said, after learning she won second place in the contest.
Gephart wrote about the challenges of being a transgender teen in Indiana and the constant uncertainty of knowing whether he would be accepted and supported or face people’s actions that are “hateful and discriminatory.”
“I was just reading the newspaper and it was in there,” Gephart said, describing how he learned about the essay contest. He described himself as a fairly regular newspaper reader.
Offhaus said he learned about the contest from an English teacher. He is in the process of legally changing his name to the preferred “Parker,” which is different than the name he was given at birth.
The judges were impressed by the range and depth of many of the experiences and suggestions for inclusion that students shared. The judges found it difficult to settle on just three winners, which led to awarding the tie for third place to help recognize the quality of entries and volume of submissions.
Several teachers encouraged students to write and submit essays; about 80% of the essays were submitted on the contest deadline day – Aug. 24 – and during school hours. A few students expressed thanks for the opportunity to share their thoughts.
The top winning essays will be published in full Oct. 30 in The Journal Gazette’s Perspective section. Several other essays will also be published – in full and in some cases just excerpts – in print and online in coming weeks.
Sloboda, the project reporter, also separately interviewed numerous students, along with educators and parents, for the diversity, equity and inclusion stories she is writing.
Her project, “Subject Matters: Diversity In Schools,” launches Oct. 30 and explores the realities, challenges and opportunities in local school districts. It was prompted by increasing discussions that have stirred culture, curriculum and inclusion concerns as K-12 enrollments have grown in diversity. The stories will also address academic achievement and related matters.
The Journal Gazette reached out to more than half a dozen community organizations and youth centers that serve diverse groups to alert them about the essay contest. Nearly 300 flyers were distributed, and the essay contest was promoted through social media and in a July 25 news story in the newspaper’s Education Notebook column, which appears on Mondays.