Anne Duff arrived at Lakeside Middle School minutes before its doors opened to students Thursday and waited by the entrance for bus riders, hoping to see her seventh grade lunch buddy.
As the Fort Wayne Community Schools board member watched Lakeside begin another academic year, Superintendent Mark Daniel offered high-fives to Northrop High School students arriving for classes that would start at 7:20 a.m.
All secondary schools start that early now. The district implemented new bell times this year to address transportation challenges and to give high schoolers – who previously started at 9:05 a.m. – more time for after-school activities.
FWCS elementary schools start at 8:50 a.m., about 30 minutes later than in recent years.
Daniel asked families for patience as the district perfects its busing system, which last year served about 10,500 riders.
“On a scale of one to 10, I’ll give us a seven,” he said while visiting Bloomingdale Elementary School. “We need grace until Labor Day.”
Southwest Allen County Schools also adjusted start times this year to accommodate a new transportation structure. It experienced busing delays, some significant, when students returned to classrooms Wednesday.
The district, which has nearly 5,000 bus riders, told families the problems stemmed from a bus driver shortage. Adjustments were made Thursday, but some buses were delayed in the afternoon, with the last bus departing school at 4:36 p.m., almost one hour after classes ended at 3:40 p.m.
“While bus arrival and departure times did improve today, SACS continued to experience some delays,” Superintendent Park Ginder said in a statement Thursday evening. “Our team is working to make adjustments to improve the efficiency of bus routes and expand our efforts to recruit staff to fill our 10 open bus driver positions.”
Busing wasn’t Daniel’s only concern as he traveled the city visiting schools including Franke Park Elementary and Miami and Shawnee middle. The FWCS superintendent wanted to know whether employees were greeting parents and students, answering parents’ questions and sharing in the first-day excitement.
“I’ve seen that,” he said, adding hugs, smiles and a few tears were common, too.
Duff, the FWCS board member, greeted her lunch buddy in a classroom before visiting her alma mater and former workplace, North Side High School. There, she encountered a student who needed help navigating the building.
“I walked him to the guidance office,” she said.