Fort Wayne Community Schools’ board voted unanimously to ratify a four-year collective bargaining agreement between FWCS and Teamsters Local 414 representing bus drivers.
Drivers’ wages will increase by 4% this year, consistent with teachers’ compensation. And the parties agreed to shorten the length of time needed for a driver to advance on the wage scale.
The board also unanimously approved an amendment to the three-year contract with Sodexo Services of Indiana. The agreement increases hourly rates for custodial staff for the upcoming school year.
The contract increase for the custodians totals nearly $11.6 million for the 2022-23 academic year. A provision in the contract allows for increases for inflation.
Both the bus driver and custodial job areas are facing shortages of candidates, said Darren Hess, facilities director, and David Amen, general counsel.
“I think this will make us competitive” with other employers, Amen said. That includes employers new to the area, such as Amazon, which had advertised $15 an hour, he said.
Bus drivers’ starting wage will be $20 an hour for one year, up from about $18, Amen said. Custodians staring salaries will go from $12.25 to $15 an hour, with daytime custodians going from about $13 to $17 hourly, Hess said.
Renee Sloan, general manager of the schools’ custodian contractor Sodexo, said the district has had just 31 custodial applicants since January. Fifty-four positions are now open.
“We have just not been able to attract candidates, or they are not the candidates we want to attract,” she said. “We hope this (wage increase) will make the difference.”
FWCS was able to get through the last year with fewer custodians because of hybrid school schedules that had students attending school on some days but being schooled from home on others. But that won’t continue in the upcoming school year, Hess said.
The schools also has been using 36 students in a program that allows them to take custodial jobs, Sloan said.
Twelve of those students were graduating seniors, she said, so new applicants are needed. Students will now be eligible to apply at age 16 instead of 17, she said.
FWCS plans job fairs July 6 and July 21 to search for candidates.
Renee Dawson, newly hired transportation director, stressed FWCS is changing the policy about bus transportation and overhauling routing.
Parents will need to specify whether their students will require bus transportation during the morning or afternoon bus runs or both, she said.
“No one will be automatically assigned a bus,” Dawson said. Parents must sign up for their students to ride a bus online or during registration this fall.
The district also is investing in 10 smaller vehicles that do no require that drivers have a Commercial Drivers License and investigating how best to encourage prospective drivers, Dawson said.
The board also unanimously passed a policy for public comments at board meetings to comply with a new state law.
Those who wish to comment on an agenda item will need to sign up by 10 minutes before the meeting and state what they will address. The comments will be heard at the beginning of the meeting, before the meeting is called to order.
Those who wish to address general topics will follow the same sign-in procedure, but will speak at the end of the meeting, after it has adjourned.
The state required the policy be in place by July 1. The board’s next meeting is July 25.