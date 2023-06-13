Fort Wayne Community Schools will put on the November general election ballot a safety and well-being referendum that could raise more than $12 million for student safety in its first year.
Mark Daniel, the district’s superintendent, said during a Monday night meeting that the plan will provide more proactive safety measures in FWCS schools. The district anticipates the annual cost for property taxpayers will be $76 based on FWCS’ average homestead property value, $167,325.
“The No. 1 goal is to provide a more proactive, safe environment in our buildings,” Daniel said. “What are we going to do to be proactive, not reactive?”
The resolution for the referendum passed unanimously, with multiple board members sharing their support before the vote.
“I don’t want to be part of a board that doesn’t do everything we can – or part of a community that doesn’t do everything we can – to help our students, staff or faculty,” FWCS board member Noah Smith said.
The referendum proposal came after discussions by a diverse group that included community members.
FWCS put together a Community Safety Committee with law enforcement, mental health professionals, community advocates and others. The committee recommended the district increase personnel and invest in advanced security technology.
Funding will support security system enhancements including additional classroom locks and computers for school resource officers. It will also provide an OpenGate Weapons Detection system, which consists of metal detectors that look for weapon-like shapes.
The referendum will pay for additional staff members to support students and additional mental health needs, including security oversight, nine school resource officers, 56 student advocates and 17 mental health therapists.
If the referendum is approved in November, FWCS can start spending and hiring safety personnel in January, but majority of the hiring may not start until the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.
“I think it’s going to just do wonders for kids overall,” said Anne Duff, FWCS school board member. “All of our kids will benefit from getting those additional people to build relationships with.”
Board member Rohli Booker said everything that happens with children in school affects the future of the community. Board member Jennifer Matthias agreed and said the goal is to get children out of school and into the community safely.
“The next step is to be a viable community member,” Matthias said. “The more mental support and the more support our general community gives our children, I 100% believe is going to help our community as a whole.”