Pats of butter sizzled Monday as culinary arts students sautéed mounds of green beans in preparation for what has become a holiday tradition at the Fort Wayne Community Schools Career Academy.
Now in its fourth year, Give Back Thanksgiving offers free meals for those in need, with a limit of two dinners per person.
The students don’t usually end the evening with leftovers, instructor Ann Applegate said, noting they planned to serve 500 people this year.
Preston Fallat, another instructor, said the event is a good opportunity to show students “there’s a larger world out there” and demonstrates how they can think of others.
The culinary arts program has about 80 students, Applegate said.
Although students completed some prep work last week, there was plenty to do Monday afternoon.
The FWCS Career Academy at Anthis kitchen was bustling as students baked pans of apple crisp, roasted trays of herb chicken and readied mashed potatoes and gravy.
“We want everything as fresh as possible,” Applegate said.
She worked alongside the students, at times passing trays to Dylan Hayes, a student who was loading an oven with chicken.
For some students, they couldn’t do much but wait.
“We have a batch of apple crisp in the rotating oven,” Lacy Patterson said, standing near a countertop laden with pans of the dessert topped with a mixture of ingredients including oats, brown sugar and cinnamon.
Shaina Stebleton, a program graduate whose class originated the Thanksgiving meal giveaway, returned to the FWCS kitchen to help for the joy of giving back.
“It’s really enriching,” Stebleton said of seeing the group help others get a warm meal in their belly.
Now employed at restaurants downtown, Stebleton served as a role model and fielded such questions as whether a strainer was needed while making gravy.
Stebleton planned to stay for the meal distribution – “my favorite part of it all.”