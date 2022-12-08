Lisa Richardson of Fort Wayne Community Schools is looking forward to having seats filled for a free event Wednesday at Parkview Mirro Center, even if attendees include people unaffiliated with the district.
That’s because Lori Desautels, an author and assistant professor at Butler University, will share strategies parents, caregivers and educators can use to help students be ready to learn. More children could benefit with each chair taken.
“This is really what’s good for kids,” said Richardson, director of well-being and alternative education at FWCS.
The district is promoting the event with jargon including “applied neuroscience,” but Richardson assures prospective attendees that Desautels – someone knowledgeable about how the brain reacts to stress and anxiety – isn’t a stuffy lecturer. The 90-minute program will likely fly by, Richardson said, describing the expert’s presentations as informative, immersive experiences.
Richardson said she has never seen anyone “not leave excited” after learning the reasoning behind Desautels’ strategies and why they work.
Teachers might even experience an “aha moment” about their students’ behavior, Richardson added.
The techniques can benefit all students, including those experiencing anxiety or trauma, Richardson said. She described trauma as sustained stress and emphasized it is relative to the person because something that is traumatic to one person won’t necessarily be traumatic to another.
Desautels – whose Summit City visit follows appearances in Oklahoma, Delaware and Indianapolis – will also work with students and staff at eight FWCS schools during her two-day stay. She is scheduled to be at four elementary buildings Wednesday and four secondary schools Thursday.
Training district staff on Desautels’ strategies helps build layers of support for classrooms, Richardson said. For example, if a student has a meltdown during class, the teacher could call a coworker to help that child instead of stopping the lesson.
“As a school community, we can support kids,” Richardson said.
Ideally, she said, students will become familiar with the strategies and sooth themselves when needed.
“That’s where we want to be,” she said.