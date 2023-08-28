Fort Wayne Community Schools is now a Ford Next Generation Learning community, an accomplishment that sets the district’s master plan in motion, Superintendent Mark Daniel said today during a news conference.
“We have a partner that wants us to be successful, and they are alongside us,” he said.
As a member of the Ford NGL community, FWCS joins a network of schools supported by the Ford Motor Co. Fund, which encourages schools to prepare students for postsecondary success. The nearly 30,000-student district received the label following a 16-month process to develop a portrait of a graduate and a master plan, which describes FWCS' plan to transform education from pre-K through 12th grade.
The Ford NGL website lists about 36 communities in more than a dozen states and Scotland. There are nine in Indiana, including Fort Wayne.
FWCS’ master plan describes its intent to transform its high schools into Schools of Success, an initiative beginning next year with ninth graders.