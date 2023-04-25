A new lawsuit filed by Fort Wayne Community Schools alleges several popular social media platforms have created a mental health crisis in the district.
Filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana, the lawsuit names several corporations, including the parent companies of Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Snapchat.
The 87-page complaint claims the companies “injur(ed) the public health and safety in (FWCS’s) community and interfer(ed) with the operations, use, and enjoyment of the property of Fort Wayne Community Schools.”
School districts like Fort Wayne’s are “uniquely harmed by the current youth mental health crisis,” the lawsuit states, because they’re one of main sources of mental health care for children. In a statement, FWCS spokesman Scott Murray said young people are susceptible to becoming addicted to their use.
Students in grades 6-12 say that depression, stress and anxiety are the most prevalent obstacles to learning, according to one study cited in the complaint.
The lawsuit alleges FWCS has been forced to divert resources to address students’ mental health crises, issues that were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent increase in students’ social media usage.
“There has been a surge in the proportion of youth in Plaintiff’s community who say they cannot stop or control their anxiety, who feel so sad and hopeless that they stop doing the activities that they used to love, who are considering suicide, who made plans to commit suicide, and who have attempted to commit suicide,” the lawsuit states.
Meta, the parent company of both Facebook and Instagram, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Murray said the district hopes to send a message that “changes are needed to reduce the addictive qualities of social media and combat the elements of the platforms that are harmful to student mental health.”
FWCS joins a growing number of districts across the country that have filed lawsuits against major tech companies. Seattle Public Schools filed a lawsuit against several tech companies in January, and others have followed since.
Although FWCS’s lawsuit was filed separately, Murray said the district’s legal team expects the lawsuit to be consolidated with other similar suits through a process called multi-district litigation.
The lawsuit was filed by Kentucky-based personal injury law firm Hendy Johnson Vaughn Emery. Murray said fees paid to the firm are contingent on FWCS being awarded damages, so the district would not owe anything unless they win or settle the case.