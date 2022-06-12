Fort Wayne Community Schools didn’t rush the budgeting process for its $158 million allocation of federal emergency relief.
The Indiana Department of Education released estimates for the last round of funding last spring, but FWCS was still developing spending plans as of six months ago, said Kathy Friend, FWCS chief financial officer. Shaped by the district’s top leaders and facilities personnel, the budget includes strategies to close educational gaps and upgrade buildings to better serve FWCS should another disease outbreak happen.
Friend said FWCS intends to spend every penny.
“We have a deliberate plan on how that’s going to get done,” she said.
Indiana’s COVID-19 relief school spending dashboard now offers more insight on how districts are using federal dollars meant to help schools prevent, prepare for and respond to the disease. The online resource has included spending categories – instruction, support services, operations and facilities – since late May.
Katie Jenner, Indiana secretary of education, said Indiana is one of the first states to provide such a publicly available dashboard.
It reflects three rounds of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding, also known as ESSER, and the federal Governor’s Emergency Education Relief funding, or GEER, the Indiana Department of Education said. ESSER dollars were proportionally allocated to districts based on the federal Title I formula, the department said, while GEER grants were competitive.
Districts are reimbursed once they spend the money on approved expenses.
“Local education leaders are working hard to invest these dollars intentionally and strategically,” Jenner said in a statement. “The impactful investment of these funds continues to drive student learning, educator support, sustainable innovation, and updates to technology and infrastructure that may promote success of our Indiana students.”
Billions to use
Indiana schools received $2.8 billion in allocations, with Indianapolis Public Schools and FWCS receiving the biggest shares at $213 million and $158 million, respectively. That amounts to $9,299 per pupil in those Indianapolis schools and $5,565 per pupil at FWCS, the dashboard said. Both districts received GEER grants.
Meanwhile, $35.8 million was allocated to East Allen County Schools, which received GEER funding, and about $5 million was allocated to each Southwest Allen County Schools and Northwest Allen County Schools, which did not receive GEER dollars.
Statewide, the dashboard shows $1.2 billion is budgeted for instruction, which includes summer school, enrichment and remediation programs; $565 million for facilities; $470 million for support services; and $257 million for operations, which includes maintenance and student transportation.
Initially, Friend said, the dollars helped FWCS address critical COVID-19 needs, such as buying masks and sanitizer.
The federal grants – both GEER and ESSER – are also helping FWCS make technology purchases that otherwise would have taken the district years to achieve, Friend said. The roughly $17 million FWCS plans to spend on technology is not only making it possible for students to work remotely and equipping them with tools they can use while in school, she said, but it is also providing money to hire technology personnel, such as network technicians.
The funding comes with rules, including spending benchmarks to address learning loss. At FWCS, the dollars are supporting summer school, professional learning and additional teachers to reduce class sizes, Friend said.
Slow to spend
The spending dashboard showed the dollars remained largely unspent statewide as of Thursday, with $2 billion awaiting reimbursement. For example, the Indianapolis schools and FWCS had spent only 7% and 22%, respectively, of their allocations.
However, the dashboard doesn’t necessarily reflect actual expenditures – just reimbursement claims processed by the state education department. For example, it shows EACS has spent 16% of its $35.8 million allocation, but district spokeswoman Tamyra Kelly said it was in the process of getting about $30 million in reimbursements across the three rounds of ESSER funding as of June 1.
EACS’ federal dollars went toward items including technology, social emotional learning, personal protective equipment, plumbing upgrades and projects to improve indoor air quality, Kelly said. Like other local districts, EACS also awarded stipends to employees who worked through the 2020-21 academic year. Kelly said that totaled almost $1.4 million.
Friend, the FWCS finance official, acknowledged people might question the unspent funds. For districts such as FWCS that got substantial amounts, it takes longer to exhaust that much money, she said, and there isn’t an immediate hurry because spending deadlines stretch into 2024.
The first deadline is Sept. 30 and affects both categories of the emergency relief funding.
Of the other local districts, the dashboard showed NACS has spent the highest percentage of its share, 53%. It has depleted its first two rounds of funding, which supported various personnel costs, including salaries of people who supported and trained teachers who provided remote learning, according to a spending summary on the district’s website.
SACS – which hasn’t touched the third round of allocations – has spent 35%.
Friend expects “big movement” in FWCS’ reimbursements this summer as the district tackles facility projects.
FWCS has earmarked almost $75 million – or 47% of its total allocation – for facilities, the dashboard shows. The funds are supporting projects including classroom additions, a Nutrition Processing Center expansion to increase the district’s food-storage capacity and air-quality improvements.
With bids coming in high, FWCS also is directing COVID-19 dollars to certain aspects of referendum-funded projects, including the Wayne High School renovation. For example, Friend said, using ESSER money to pay for Wayne’s ventilation upgrades gives officials more flexibility with referendum spending. If not for this federal money, she said, FWCS might not be able to do everything it planned.
Friend used another funding source to maximize the district’s ESSER dollars. In 2020, she applied for money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to pay for masks and sanitizer – items immediately needed to address health issues at schools.
She finally got the $722,667 check last month.
“You really had to be persistent to make that one work,” Friend said.
Although FWCS has every federal COVID-19 dollar budgeted, Friend understands plans might not work out as expected. Actual costs can differ from those budgeted, she said, and plans to hire additional employees could be hampered by a lack of candidates.
In those cases, Friend said, FWCS might have to brainstorm new ideas to get the money spent. But, she said, “I don’t think (that) will be difficult for us to do.”