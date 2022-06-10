A Fort Wayne Community Schools facility that supports families and encourages community involvement is becoming a namesake. Going forward, it will honor retired Superintendent Wendy Robinson.
The new name – Wendy Y. Robinson Family and Community Engagement Center – will be unveiled at a ceremony Monday afternoon, the district said Thursday. The downtown facility, 230 E. Douglas Ave., was established under Robinson’s leadership. It opened in 2016.
Although many district buildings are named after people, few are named for women. Spokeswoman Krista Stockman could think of only one – Holland Elementary School. It is named for Mabel K. Holland, who was the district’s director of elementary education from 1927 to 1954.
Robinson’s career at FWCS spanned 47 years, including 17 as superintendent. She retired in June 2020 as the district’s fifth-longest-serving superintendent.
Robinson’s promotion to superintendent represented multiple firsts for FWCS. She was the first woman, the first Black person and the first FWCS graduate to lead the district, which has served students for more than 150 years. It is one of the largest public school systems in the state – with almost 30,000 students.
Robinson achieved national recognition from groups including AASA, the School Superintendents Association, which selected her as a finalist for the 2018 National Superintendent of the Year award.
At her retirement, the district said, Robinson received the Circle of Corydon Award, a statewide honor given to those whose remarkable contributions have improved Indiana.
Robinson will also be recognized Monday during the 6 p.m. school board meeting in the Grile Administrative Center, 1200 S. Clinton St. The agenda includes a report on the Wendy Y. Robinson Family and Community Engagement Center.