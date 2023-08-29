Gov. Eric Holcomb announced $30 million in school safety funding, more than $3 million of which is going to northeast Indiana.
This is the fifth consecutive year the state has broken records for funding given to schools for safety measures. Earlier this year, the Indiana General Assembly approved Holcomb’s budget proposal spend at least $25 million each year on Secured School Safety grants.
Because of additional funding from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security budget, the state board approved all the applications it received, which will cost $29.8 million. Last year, the state awarded about $23 million in school safety grants.
In northeast Indiana, every county received school safety grants, ranging from two in Huntington County to 15 in Allen County. The grant awards varied in amount from $4,300 to $100,000.
The state received applications for 605 projects from 474 schools.
Schools could apply for funds from several categories, including school resource officers, equipment and technology, student and parent support services, training, site vulnerability assessment, and bullying prevention.
Most of the applicants requested funds for school resource officers and equipment and technology, which accounted for more than $19 million and $8 million respectively, a news release said.
Grants from the Secured School Safety Grant fund have been awarded annually since 2013.
Joel Thacker, state homeland security executive director, said in a statement that state officials have listened to schools across the state to discover their greatest needs for safety.
“As a result, this year we can offer more eligible funding categories than ever before, leading to safer schools and an overall better learning environment,” he said.
Area school continue to invest funds in safety efforts Fort Wayne Community Schools will have a referendum on November ballots that would increase the district’s security staff budget from $2 million to $6.9 million.