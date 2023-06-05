Grace College is giving its STEM programs an academic school of their own.
The School of Science and Engineering encompasses the nursing program and the departments for science, math and engineering, the Winona Lake institution announced last week. The programs were formerly part of the School of Arts and Sciences.
The restructuring reflects Grace’s commitment to science, technology, engineering and math – or STEM, said Kevin Roberts, provost.
“By introducing the School of Science and Engineering and giving our STEM programs their own home, we can increase resources and advancements in these fields and expand the agility of these programs as they respond to the needs of our community and the needs within the broader market,” Roberts said in a statement.
The new school will house two academic centers focused on Kosciusko County, a news release said.
They include the Center for Movement and Well-Being, which is launching this summer with funding from a Lilly Endowment grant. It will provide programming and information to help Kosciusko County residents take ownership of their health and wellness.
The other is the Lilly Center for Lakes and Streams, a research and education center committed to making local freshwater lakes and streams clean, healthy, safe and beautiful. Director Nate Bosch will transition to also serve as dean of the School of Science and Engineering, the release said.
“With 20 years of aquatic waterways research and experience in fundraising and advocacy to establish the Lilly Center as the premier center for aquatic research, Dr. Bosch brings essential experiences and connections into the role that will elevate our science programs and help grow the networks surrounding them,” Roberts said.
Bosch, who is also a professor of environmental science, said he looks forward to serving in the new role.
“I am excited about how this enhanced focus on STEM programs will prepare students and serve our community in even better ways,” he said in a statement.
The school’s associate dean will be Rick Roberts, pre-health professions coordinator and associate professor of biology, the release said.
Grace’s other academic schools include those for ministry studies, education, business, behavioral sciences, and arts and humanities.