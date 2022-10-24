The new president of Grace College and Theological Seminary has been on the job since July, but the Winona Lake institution will formally commemorate his inauguration in a ceremony next month.
Drew Flamm, the school’s seventh president, said he is humbled and honored.
“As a product of Christian higher education myself, I know the transformative effect it had on my faith and my life,” Flamm said in a statement. “I pray that the Christ-centered education at Grace will have the same effect on countless students in the years to come.”
His inauguration is set for 10:30 a.m. Nov. 4 in the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center, 610 Wooster Road, Winona Lake. Civic, community, church and academic leaders are expected to participate, a release said.
The public is welcome to attend the ceremony, which will be streamed online at www.youtube.com/user/GraceCollege. A reception will immediately follow the ceremony the release said
Dan Renner, board of trustees chair, said Flamm is a proven servant-hearted leader.
“He brings a fantastic blend of business acumen, skillful leadership and higher education experience to the role,” Renner said. “I’m excited to see how his unique talents shape the next chapter at Grace College & Theological Seminary.”
Flamm succeeds longtime President Bill Katip, whose health prompted him to retire earlier than expected. Flamm has worked at Grace since 2013, most recently as executive vice president.
Concordia
These Concordia Lutheran High School students were inducted into the National Honor Society: seniors Jonathan Clem, Karsten Enusten, Sierra Gibson, Olivia Greener, Addison Heller, Emma Lunz, Amy Liñan, Jacob Mann and Jon Tapp; juniors Max Adair, Luke Bieberich, Cailyn Bolinger, Joshua Castleman, Morgan Cox, Elizabeth Crook, Ruth Dolde, Lily Dry, Adrianna Germann, Vaughn Hendrickson, Alexander Jones, Amelia Kiefer, Grace Levitt, Quinn Miller, David Milliman, Anthony Minnich, Lydia O’Dell, Lexi Panning, Sydney Reynolds, Gavin Ringwald, Abby Scheiderer, Noah Schlicker and Taylor Whiteside; and transfer members Gavin Fegley and Olivia Pyle• , both seniors. They were selected based on the organization’s four pillars – character, scholarship, leadership and service.
Grace
• Grace College will offer free tuition for Indiana families with an adjusted gross income of $65,000 or less through a combination of federal, state and institutional aid starting with new students next fall. The Indiana Full Tuition Plan will be awarded only to Indiana residents who complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, by the state deadline. It is valid for residential and commuter students. Visit www.grace.edu/financialaid or contact admissions@grace.edu for information.
• Grace College welcomed three full-time faculty members in the School of Business: Carol McGregor, sports management program director; Melissa Chappell, assistant professor of management; and Danielle Deal• , instructor of accounting. McGregor and Chappell are transitioning from part-time roles.
Grant
• Warsaw Community Schools received $320,000 through the state’s Attract, Prepare, Retain grant, which supports local initiatives to attract and retain educators. The district’s partner organizations include Grace College and Purdue University Fort Wayne. The Purdue University Department of Curriculum and Instruction, whose partners include Whitley County schools, received $916,453. The Indiana Department of Education awarded $10.6 million.
Ivy Tech
Merland Beyler and Janet Geib were among 19 Benefactor Award recipients at the Ivy Tech Foundation’s distinguished alumni awards ceremony. They were recognized for their contributions to the community college’s Fort Wayne campus.
Javier A. Gasnarez III• was named champion of Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw’s 2022 New Venture Competition. Gasnarez won $40,000 in capital for his business, a premium car detailing service, with both a brick-and-mortar location and mobile services. With the prize money, Gasnarez will expand his operations by making his van fully mobile; purchase a generator and water tank; and eventually expand Let It Glow Detail to a southwest Fort Wayne site.
Saint Francis
• The University of Saint Francis celebrated the launch of its new Assisi Program for Discipleship and Leadership with a special event for the Catholic community on Sept. 28. The program will prepare students to live their Catholic faith authentically and joyfully through mentorship, community, academic study and co-curricular activity. The university plans to annually accept 10 first-year students into the program, beginning in fall 2023. Accepted students receive scholarships covering half the cost of room and board. Applications for the fall 2023 cohort are due Dec. 1. Visit go.sf.edu/assisiprogram for information or contact Alex Giltner, tgiltner@sf.edu, or Megan Quigley, mquigley@sf.edu.
Trine
A record 149 students from high schools in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio attended the annual Teacher by Trine Education Summit at Trine University. The daylong event is designed for high school juniors and seniors who are considering education as a career. It included hands-on professional development activities, breakout sessions led by Trine University education professors, a campus tour, lunch and door prizes. Angola, DeKalb, Garrett, Heritage, Homestead, Leo, New Haven and Woodlan were among the participating high schools.
Trine presented multiple awards during the annual Touchstone and Homecoming Celebration Dinner. Alumnus and trustee Keith Turner, co-founder of Metal Technologies Inc., received the Pillar of Success Award during the annual Touchstone and Homecoming Celebration Dinner. Steel Dynamics Inc. executive and university trustee Theresa Wagler• received the annual Woman of Distinction Award. Alumni awards honored Ed Stowe, Steward Cline and Kelsey Ford.
