Fort Wayne Community Schools got a $20,000 boost to help students who are Afghan refugees.
The district welcomed about 30 such children from almost a dozen families between November and early May, the board learned last week. Emily Schwartz Keirns, the director of English language learners, doesn’t know how many more the school system might enroll.
“I am not sure if there will still be families from Afghanistan coming,” she said at the June 27 meeting. “We’re anticipating refugee populations may start coming from other parts of the world, like Ukraine and Russia.”
The $20,688 noncompetitive grant from the Indiana Department of Education will support services including interpreters for the students and their families as well as supplemental instructional materials.
The Afghan Refugee School Impact grant is for 2021-22, but Schwartz Keirns assured the board FWCS has until fall 2023 to spend the money. She said it supplements previously awarded funds.
The district’s 2021-22 Refugee Children School Impact grant application was written before FWCS received its first student from Afghanistan, the board was told in January, when it approved application for and acceptance of the funding. The almost $21,550 FWCS received was for 54 refugees, the majority of whom were Burmese.
Board member Noah Smith asked Schwartz Keirns whether FWCS has interpreters for the Afghan refugees.
“That’s been tough,” she said. “That’s something we didn’t have.”
But, Schwartz Keirns said, a volunteer has agreed to help, and the district can use phone interpreting services. She noted Catholic Charities also offers assistance.
Catholic Charities has actively worked with Afghan refugees displaced last year, when the U.S. military exited that country and its government was taken over by the Taliban.
The new regime put the lives of those who assisted Americans at risk.