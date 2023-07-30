For Mike Obioma, attending Homestead High School during its $169 million, multi-year transformation into an essentially new – and bigger – building has been an experience of constant change.
Obioma, who begins his senior year Aug. 9, said he welcomes new elements as they arise because the differences never seem arbitrary.
“They feel worthwhile,” Obioma said Sunday during an hourlong hard-hat tour Southwest Allen County Schools offered to reporters.
Students are familiar with some new areas – including the competition gym known as Spartan Arena – because they opened last academic year.
They can only imagine what other spaces will look like, however, such as the new academic wing along Homestead Road. Temporary walls and locked doors are among the measures that keep students out of active construction zones.
“By the nature of the way the construction is – with the academic wing being so separate from most of the building that we’re currently using – it’s still really a mystery to the majority of our students,” Principal Susan Summers said. “They don’t really have a sense of what is happening other than the drone videos that we show them occasionally. So, it’s a surprise yet to be seen for most of them.”
This year’s seniors were freshmen when SACS celebrated the project’s groundbreaking in August 2020. At that time, Homestead served about 2,500 students in 620,000 square feet.
The undertaking involves 392,646 square feet of new construction and 325,002 square feet of renovated space. Once finished, Homestead will be 14% bigger – 708,404 square feet in all – and it will be able to accommodate more than 3,000 students.
Parts of the building, including numerous classrooms and the Ninth Grade Academy, will be demolished. Summers said that will make way for student parking, and it will give Homestead room to expand, if needed.
The project’s budget was $169 million, but SACS bonded for $180 million, officials said.
District leaders have credited their ability to conduct the project without changing the tax rate or raising local taxes to good financial management, a good maintenance program and retiring debt.
SACS hopes to complete the project by the end of 2024, said Mark Snyder, business manager.
Setbacks have delayed certain aspects of the project, Snyder acknowledged, including the auditorium. Officials expected that would be ready in June, but a problem with a sprinkler head pushed the anticipated completion date to late October.
Tour participants stepped over potential hazards including extension cords and nails in construction areas Sunday to get glimpses of the new academic wing.
Natural light streamed through classrooms’ exterior windows. The sunlight even brightened interior classrooms because the corridor’s design incorporates several interior windows.
Emily Newton of CSO Architects pointed out the collaboration spaces, which she described as a “front porch” for classrooms. The ceiling and flooring materials will distinguish those areas from others.
Teachers are getting ready for their eventual move, Summers said.
“We already have classrooms where the teachers have packed up almost all of their things because there is every hope they will be in their new locations by the end of the semester,” the principal said.
Addie May Fleming is another student who joined the tour. The soon-to-be senior said she wishes she could experience the new Homestead, post-construction.
“Now that I’m seeing everything, I want to be a part of it,” she said. “I’m just excited for the future students that get to experience the full school.”