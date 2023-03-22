A northeast Indiana university is partnering with a health care provider to meet needs in Steuben County and the surrounding area.
The partnership between Trine University and Cameron Memorial Community Hospital will include a state-of-the-art 32,000-square-foot education and innovation facility on the hospital's Angola campus, the entities announced Wednesday in a joint news release. Groundbreaking on the three-story building is expected this spring.
The building's final costs haven't been established, but officials anticipate it will be about $8 million, said Eric Clabaugh, vice president of strategic growth at Cameron. A portion will be funded through grant dollars, he said, and the remainder will be financed by Cameron.
The endeavor also involves Trine's new nursing program, which received Indiana State Board of Nursing approval last week, the release said. The university is enrolling students for this fall.
"We are grateful for Cameron Hospital's partnership in helping Trine University continue to expand its programming in areas that allow us to meet this region's growing health care needs while equipping our graduates for successful careers," university President Earl Brooks II said in a statement.
Cameron is committed to investing in its growth so it can care for the community for generations, said Angie Logan, president and CEO.
"But the intent of this investment goes beyond the walls of our hospital," she said in a statement. "It's about how we can also promote growth within Steuben County. This addition will help to recruit, grow and retain critical healthcare providers to this community."
The Cameron Education and Innovation Center is expected to benefit people beyond Trine students, the release said. It indicated the health provider plans to engage with local schools, first responders and community members to support education and hands-on training benefiting the region.
The facility will feature simulation and skills labs along with numerous classrooms, the release said.
Julie McCormick, Cameron's chief nursing officer, described the health care provider's decision to invest in the new facility as proactive in addressing nursing needs.
"It's no secret, health care organizations across the United States are dealing with nursing shortages, and Cameron is not immune to those trends," McCormick said in a statement.
Trine's five-semester Associate of Science in nursing program will let graduates apply for licensure as a registered nurse by examination, the release said.
Students will have access to the resources of Trine's Angola campus along with Cameron's facility, said Sharon Willey, director of nursing at Trine.
"The ability to provide equitable care is critical for hospitals and hospital systems serving rural areas," Willey said in a statement. "Trine is proud to partner with Cameron to train professionals who will be able to provide that care while being invested in this local community."
In Fort Wayne, Trine is working with Parkview Health to expand its capacity to meet health care needs in and around Allen County through a $40 million academic facility near the Parkview Regional Medical Center. The university first publicized plans for the campus in June, and it had raised more than $20 million toward its cost by late last year.
Trine University Fort Wayne is expected to open in fall 2024. It will serve nearly 700 students in the College of Health Professions, which includes physical therapy, physical assistant, speech-language pathology and nursing and surgical technology programs.