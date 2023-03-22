At a glance

Cameron Education and Innovation Center

• This 32,000-square-foot facility is planned for the southwest side of the Cameron Memorial Community Hospital campus near John and South streets in Angola.

• An auditorium and shell space for future growth of Cameron's health care services are planned for the first floor.

• Multiple classrooms, four simulation rooms, two control rooms for the simulation rooms, one debrief room, a 10-bed skills lab and offices for Trine University faculty, Cameron educators and staff are planned for the second and third floors. Additional shell space will be included to support future growth needs.