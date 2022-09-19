In honor of the new academic year, The Journal Gazette invited college students to share how they make their dorm rooms home.
Fifi Jamison sent in photographs of her daughter Sydni Norfleet’s room at Indiana University in Bloomington, where the Northrop High School graduate is studying nursing.
“Sydni loves the shade of blue,” Jamison wrote. “It’s really calming. She loves neat, clean spaces. It helps her study better.”
JaKaylah Rich of Fort Wayne is also attending IU. She wanted her dorm room to feel like home and reflect her personality. She credited the bedding as inspiration, noting she loved the colors.
“I understand that we won’t live here, but I will be here for the majority of the year, and I want to be comfortable,” Rich said by email. “My bedroom at home is covered with color, and my dorm is no exception.”
Appointment
Nancy Jordan• of Fort Wayne has been appointed to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education. She represents the 3rd Congressional District, and her term expires June 30, 2026.
FWCS
The following awards were announced during Fort Wayne Community Schools’ annual Celebration and Recognition Breakfast for Study Connection: Rita Spears, a volunteer at Lincoln Elementary School with Covenant United Methodist Church, received the 2022 Mike McClelland Outstanding Volunteer; former South Wayne Elementary School student Jayleena Douglas was named the 2022 Don Wolf Outstanding Student; and Jerry Berghoff• , case manager at South Wayne, was named the Connie Dickey Outstanding FWCS Colleague.
Grace
• Grace College earned accreditation from the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology for its bachelor’s degree program in mechanical engineering.
Ivy Tech
Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw announced the three finalists for its 2022 New Venture Competition are Ginny Ritchie, Rachel Nally and Javier A. Gasnarez III• . The awards dinner is set for Oct. 13 on Ivy Tech Fort Wayne’s Coliseum campus, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd., in Room CC1640. Finalists will pitch their business, and community judges will vote on the champion, who will receive up to $40,000 in startup capital for presenting the best business plan.
• Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw has appointed JoAnne Alvarez• to the newly formed position of executive director of diversity, equity and belonging. Alvarez will be chief adviser to Chancellor Kim Barnett-Johnson and provide vision, leadership, management and strategic planning for inclusion and equity initiatives at Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw and the 11 counties of northeast Indiana.
Manchester
• Manchester University is accepting applications for its new Doctor of Physical Therapy program in Fort Wayne. Courses are planned to begin in May. Apply at www.apta.org/cas/ptcas, a centralized application service. Lilly Endowment Inc. awarded a $1 million grant to Manchester to help launch the program.
Saint Francis
Michael J. Levan• is now the interim director of the John Duns Scotus Honors program at the University of Saint Francis. Levan is also an associate professor of English.
Rodney Maley• is now the university’s interim registrar. He previously served as director of institutional research.
Alison Miyauchi• is now the university’s interim division director of creative arts. She is a practicing artist and designer who served in several roles, including vice president of academic affairs, at Alberta College of Art and Design.
Juanita Oberley• is now Saint Francis’ assistant division director for education and serves as program director for undergraduate special education.
• Five University of Saint Francis students began the school year as the pilot group for the Assisi Program for Discipleship and Leadership. The program will prepare students to live their Catholic faith authentically and joyfully through mentorship, community, academic study and co-curricular activity. Students in the pilot group are Denise Jacome from West Lafayette; Veronica Loeffler from Columbia City; Addi Krebs and Grace Morris from Fort Wayne; and Paul Rivera• from Columbus, Ohio. Prospective students interested in the program can learn more at sf.edu.
Scholarships
• The Sons of the American Revolution and the General Mad Anthony Wayne Organization have partnered to award scholarships at the local, state and national levels for an essay contest open to Eagle Scouts. Students must submit a four-generation ancestry chart and write at least 500 words about a patriotic theme pertaining to the Revolutionary War with an emphasis on the nation’s 250th anniversary. Contact Jim Burke at jburk63@gmail.com or 260-223-0926 for an application. Applicants must be younger than 19 before Dec. 31. The deadline is 5 p.m. Nov. 1.
• The Indiana University Fort Wayne 2022-23 scholarship recipients were Audrey Adams, Michelle Arias, Amanda Barker, Autumn Buffenbarger, Ashlyn Claghorn, Jannalynn Niebbia Collins, Nina Davit, Karanpreet Dhaliwal, Audrey Fulford, Merima Halilovic, Nina Hartz, Chelsie Hogle, Ciara Honeycutt, Dana Hueston, Ashley Irwin, Amanda Jefferis, Amber Johnson, Kaw Ku, Gabriel Mitchell, Marvellous Omoregie, Eva Peterson, Megan Reeder, Taylor Roussey, Aaliyah Russell, Mackenzie Schannep, Jordan Schneider, Abigayle Stump, Cassandra Wagner, Sophia Young, Lindsay Zimmerman and Nan Zue• .
Smith
Thomas Smith• announced he is retiring from Smith Academy for Excellence after a 44-year career in education. Smith co-founded the academy and has served in roles including superintendent, school leader and assistant school leader.
Students and parents who have a favorite teacher can nominate the individual for Teacher Honor Roll. Send nominations to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net.
To submit an item, send a typed release from the school or organization to Education Notebook, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net at least two weeks before the desired publication date.