An English teacher at Homestead High School and a history teacher at Bluffton High School have been named state Teacher of the Year finalists, the Indiana Department of Education said today.
Jason Beer, an English teacher at Homestead, and Tara Cocanower, a history teacher at Bluffton, join Joshua DeBard, a social studies teacher at Lebanon High School, as finalists in the statewide competition, the education department said in a statement.
The winner is to be announced next month, and will work to help elevate the teaching profession in Indiana, as well as represent Hoosier teachers at the national level, the statement said.
“This year’s top three Teacher of the Year finalists serve as incredible examples of the hard work and dedication students benefit from in classrooms throughout Indiana every day, ” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education, in the statement.
“Great teachers change lives, and we are thankful that these educators are leading the way in their communities to ensure our students have the knowledge and skills needed to enjoy lifelong success.”
Beer, a Fort Wayne native, has been teaching for 14 years after beginning his career as a Teach for America corps member in 2008. He is the "Poetry Out Loud" lead teacher at Homestead, where he actively works to help his students learn to love poetry and build public speaking skills. Beer has taught a wide variety of classes during his seven years at Homestead, ranging from Advanced Placement and honors English to credit-recovery English courses. He is currently teaching travel writing and novel and screenwriting.
Cocanower is a world history and AP U.S. history teacher at Bluffton, now in her 11th year of teaching. Her students achieved an 85% passing rate on the 2022 AP U.S. History exam; the state average is 45%. She served two years in the Peace Corps, and provides opportunities for her students, who she regularly refers to as “world-changers,” to actively serve in their community.
DeBard is in his eighth year of teaching, and serves as defensive coordinator for the football program at Lebanon.