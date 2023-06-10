As pop music blared in a Homestead High School gym, student Jude Price stretched his arm toward the ceiling, his feet off the floor thanks to a boost from his teammates on a recent Thursday afternoon.
Price had performed the attention-grabbing lift multiple times as part of Homestead’s Champions Together dance team, which unites students with and without intellectual disabilities.
About two dozen special education students participated in the program this academic year, learning routines twice a week during teacher Britney Lombardo’s varsity dance class period. Special needs teacher Rachel Radloff said her students continually surprised her with their accomplishments.
“We keep pushing them, and they rise to the occasion,” she said.
Champions Together is a collaborative partnership between the Indiana High School Athletic Association and Special Olympics Indiana. Participating schools generally offer opportunities in sports including basketball, flag football, and track and field.
Homestead launched its Champions Together dance program shortly before the coronavirus pandemic, which temporarily stalled the activity. The team – the first of its kind in Indiana – has since regained momentum, teachers said, noting participants made their debut this year at the state dance competition.
“Five years ago, we sat and dreamed of this moment,” Jen Bay said. The Southwest Allen County Schools dance program director talked about the program at a school board meeting this spring.
Homestead will soon pioneer what teachers believe is another Indiana first: it will offer a dance class specifically for special education students in the upcoming academic year. The class will be offered five days a week and will include peer tutors, using the Champions Together format.
The school board approved the increase to Lombardo’s teaching schedule in April to accommodate the new class.
Radloff said her students “absolutely love” the program. “They always want it to be a dance day,” she said.
Lombardo, who has taught dance at Homestead for 10 years, also looks forward to the activity.
“It’s the best part of the week,” she said.
‘Incredible’ growth
Some students with special needs have needed more persuading than others to participate in the Champions Together dance team.
Radloff described one boy who couldn’t stand being in the noisy room last year. He gradually warmed to the environment through occasional visits to the class, she said, pointing him out as one of the students who wears headphones while participating.
Other students participate while using mobility equipment, such as walkers. Some are content as spectators – a role that provides beneficial sensory aspects, Radloff said as Lombardo led the dancers through the choreography.
“Hey, you had nice high kicks today,” Lombardo told one student as the session ended.
Learning choreography, such as walking sideways and spinning, has implications beyond a dance routine. The coordination and strength the students build through dance could broaden their job prospects to roles with more complex tasks, Radloff said.
“It’s incredible how much they’ve grown,” she said, adding dance has helped the students in every aspect of their learning.
Radloff and her colleagues are eager to see how students will further benefit from a dance curriculum tailored to individuals with special needs.
“I can’t even imagine what kind of doors will be opened with that,” Radloff said.
‘Genuine friendships’
Hundreds – if not thousands – of people watched the Champions Together team perform at the state competition, a day that Bay described as amazing.
Radloff agreed. The venue was packed, she said, and the students got cheers along with a standing ovation.
“They just eat it up,” Radloff said of her students’ reaction to the praise.
Price, the student who is lifted by his teammates, told the school board this spring that he enjoys the music and his buddies, who include varsity dance team members.
When the general education students weren’t interacting with their special needs peers on the gym floor during class, they were on the sidelines mirroring the dancers’ motions.
Radloff said the two groups of students developed relationships that extend beyond the dance floor.
“It’s genuine friendships,” she said.
Catherine Ji, a senior and varsity dance team member, described the experience as rewarding.
Her buddy – a student new to Homestead and to dance – initially had difficulty remembering the dance combinations, Ji said.
“Classes typically ended with her crying out of frustration and me frustrated because I didn’t know how to help her,” Ji told the school board.
The pair learned to work together, Ji said, and her buddy has grown into a proud and confident dancer.
“She brings me such joy with her dancing,” Ji said, noting she plans to keep in touch with her buddy after Sunday’s graduation.