Students, the administrative team and teachers will work together this week to develop plans to make Homestead High School a welcoming place for all, Principal Susan Summers said today, the first day of class since racial tensions rocked the southwest Allen County school.
"The goal throughout all of this work will be to not only make Homestead a welcoming place for all students today and going forward, but to put systems in place that will ensure that this will always be an education environment where all of our students feel safe, supported and appreciated," Summers said, addressing the 2,500-student school via video.
She noted students, parents and community leaders participated in weekend conversations in the wake of Thursday's student demonstrations and discussions. The uproar was sparked by a social media post that featured an image of a Homestead student in blackface. Students told The Journal Gazette last week that the viral image was the last straw in a series of mistreatment minority students endure.
Summers encouraged students to immediately report such behavior to a trusted adult so the school can work together to eliminate bigotry and hate.
"Everyone is united in the understanding that Homestead and those who learn and work here must have zero tolerance for discrimination, bigotry, racial slurs, prejudice, and hate," Summers said.
Meanwhile, residents about a mile away from Homestead awoke to graffiti on their garage door, Sgt. Jeremy Webb of the Fort Wayne Police Department said. The police have not said whether the incidents are related.
The vandalism happened about 1 a.m. in The Homesteads, a neighborhood near the corner of Homestead and Liberty Mills roads, Webb said, noting a home security system captured the incident at a residence on Lupine Lane.
Four garage doors – three on Lupine Lane and one on Columbine Lane – were painted with green paint, Webb said.