When discussing high school graduation requirements, Fort Wayne Community Schools guidance coordinator Adrienne Shroyer shares the story of a teen ready to quit school.
The welding student had a job lined up for after high school, she said, but a learning disability posed challenges when it came to passing a test required for graduation. His situation wasn’t unusual.
“It was creating such a stressful situation for students,” said Shroyer, who oversees five counselors at Snider High School. “They wanted to give up because they’d pass classes, but the test remained an obstacle.”
The graduation requirements have since changed in Indiana. The class of 2023 is the first to finish high school under the graduation pathways system, which the State Board of Education approved in December 2017 despite hours of testimony opposing the plan.
Students still must accrue course credits toward graduation, but their diploma no longer hinges on also passing a test. Instead, students must demonstrate employability skills along with postsecondary competencies – requirements that can be satisfied in numerous ways.
“It literally took away the pressure of a single test and allowed us to find ways to give kids options for finding a way to find that graduation track for them,” said Dave West, North Side High School principal.
East Allen County Schools agreed.
“Our students have more options to graduate other than passing a standardized test,” the district said in a statement. “More information was shared with students and parents about those options. We did not have concerns after sharing the choices with students and parents.”
The debate
Graduation pathways supporters included major public higher-education institutions and the business community when the new rules were proposed in 2017. Proponents said students were graduating without the skills needed to get a job or move on with postsecondary training.
The overwhelming majority of about 60 people who testified during a seven-hour State Board of Education meeting pleaded for a pause in the process because they were concerned about how the pathways would be implemented.
The new graduation rules stoked fears the graduation rate would plummet and schools would be overworked tracking the requirements.
Critics also worried whether there would be equal access to apprenticeships and work-based experiences in high schools around the state, including in rural areas with a limited business base.
The lack of information and understanding of the rules didn’t help, said Robb Robison, an assistant principal at Northrop High School.
“It wasn’t rolled out very well,” he said this month.
Requirements
Along with meeting credit requirements, Hoosier high school students must fulfill two other areas.
Students generally don’t have difficulty satisfying the employability requirement because various activities – including a part-time job, volunteer work and participation in clubs, marching band or a sports team – meet the mandate under the umbrellas of project-, service- and work-based learning, said Shroyer, who is also a licensed school counselor.
She described the third component – the postsecondary competencies – as a college and career readiness piece. She tells students that doesn’t mean they have to pursue a bachelor’s degree.
“We’ve moved away from the push that everyone has to go to a four-year school,” Shroyer said.
Robison, the Northrop administrator, said he appreciates the flexibility with that third category. Options include earning an academic honors diploma, scoring high enough on college entrance exams, taking Advanced Placement or dual-credit classes, and completing a career and technical education concentrator pathway.
“There’s a ton of different ways that you can satisfy that domain three,” Robison said, referring to the postsecondary competency requirement. “Really a lot of flexibility so that our kids can go in the area in which they’re best.”
Students might complete multiple options, Shroyer said, and counselors dissuade teens from relying solely on the honors diploma to satisfy the postsecondary competency box.
“We don’t let students ride on that,” Shroyer said, explaining a bad grade could jeopardize that plan.
Pathways in action
The new graduation rules affect students differently, said Lindsay Lackland, an assistant principal and director of guidance services at Homestead High School in Southwest Allen County Schools.
“For a lot of students, it didn’t change anything for them,” Lackland said, referring to students inclined to take college-entrance exams, Advanced Placement classes and dual-credit courses.
But the requirement doesn’t work as well for other students, who might sit through unnecessary testing to satisfy a pathway or complete a career and technical education concentrator, Lackland said.
She added students also might be forced into taking classes their school offers to satisfy pathway requirements.
Providing numerous career and technical education pathways options can be a challenge because staffing can be an issue, Lackland said. She noted the “concentrator” status requires three yearlong classes.
“This demand, combined with staffing concerns, makes numerous pathway options difficult for all schools, especially one-high-school districts,” Lackland said.
The licensing required of career and technical education teachers is a barrier, even for a 30,000-student district such as FWCS, said Shroyer, the Snider guidance coordinator.
“It’s giving unique challenges to schools,” Lackland said.
SACS can’t rely entirely on sending students to the FWCS Career Academy – which offers programs in areas including automotive, construction trades and public safety – because enrollment is limited, Lackland said.
Now, she said, schools are forming partnerships to provide students with more opportunities to satisfy graduation pathways requirements.
The SACS and Northwest Allen County Schools boards recently approved such an agreement that makes half-day programming available to their students at the plumbers and steamfitters union’s Ludwig Road facility. The partnership with Local 166 will allow students to receive training that will count toward concentrator status and industry certifications.
Attaining skills
Shroyer, the guidance coordinator, appreciates the new requirements as a parent. Her son is part of the first class to complete high school under the graduation pathways.
“I feel like it was a blessing,” she said, adding the criteria forces intentionality on students’ education.
That doesn’t mean students are stuck with the pathway chosen as freshmen – a point of contention regarding the new rules, Shroyer said.
“They can change,” she said. “Nothing’s set in stone.”
She is, however, encouraging elementary schools to talk more with students about their futures so they will start thinking about the possibilities. It’s difficult for high schoolers to say what they want to do after graduation if nobody has shown them options, she said.
West, the North Side principal, stressed that picking a graduation pathway doesn’t equate to selecting a career.
“It says graduation pathways, like is it straight to a career?” West said. “Sometimes it is, but sometimes it’s about attaining skills to prepare me for the career I might have after I initially get out of high school.”