For 100 years, there’s been a school at the heart of Huntertown.
Huntertown Elementary School, 15330 Lima Road, opened in 1922 as a K-12 school but has evolved over time as the town has grown and its educational needs changed. Today, the school is part of Northwest Allen County Schools and serves children from kindergarten through fifth grade.
The school has served thousands of students in its time, some of whom have remained lifelong Huntertown residents.
For two hours Saturday morning, an open house hosted by NACS gave residents and students, both current and former, a trip down memory lane in honor of the building’s centennial anniversary.
For some, Saturday was like a miniature class reunion as they chatted with friends and former classmates, browsed through trophies and class yearbooks, and filled out questionnaires from current students about what life was like as a Huntertown student in the past.
Huntertown resident Marsha Myers said her family has lived in the area for about 150 years. A member of the Huntertown Historical Society, Myers is an alumna of Huntertown Elementary and a member of the first class of students to graduate under the Carroll High School name. When it first opened, Huntertown Elementary was simply known as Huntertown School, she said.
Myers said Saturday’s open house was meaningful because for many, the elementary school is a part of their family history. Huntertown is a small community that centers on family, she said.
“Knowing that this building is here and knowing that (our parents) walked through that building,” she said. “It’s just really neat that they have actually maintained this space for one of the schools.”
Norman Bojrab attended the school from first through eighth grade, before Carroll High School opened in his freshman year. He said the elementary school was a “wonderful place to go to school.”
“Not every school makes it to 100 years,” he said. “And if we were to have lost the school, Huntertown probably wouldn’t be around. I think a community needs a school.”
Bob Nessmann attended Huntertown Elementary in 1965 and returned in 1980 as a NACS employee and spent 16 years as the facility’s head custodian. Over the years, the school became the center of the community, he said.
During Nessmann’s time as head custodian, he had the chance to work with students, sometimes building things for students with special needs and repairing items including bicycles and wheelchairs. “A lot of the kids have come back and talked to me, and that is the best thing,” he said.
The communities that make up Northwest Allen County Schools, including in Huntertown, have a lot of pride, NACS spokeswoman Lizette Downey said.
“We want to celebrate the generations of families that continue to come through our schools,” she said. “And we think that it’s a real honor and a tribute to the quality of education (they receive) that they want to continue having their children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren come through.”