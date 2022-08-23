Two northeast Indiana universities today announced multi-millions in donations toward new facilities.
Huntington University announced a fundraising campaign started in 2014 yielded more than $56.6 million, $22 million more than expected, and the largest amount in the university's history.
Trine University is receiving a single $5 million donation toward its $40-million Fort Wayne campus being developed with Parkview Health.
Huntington's Step Forward campaign was designed to mark its 125th year this year. The university is starting an upcoming fund drive, Step Forward Foresters, officials announced.
Trine's donation from Rick and Vicki James adds to $2.5 million received earlier this month.
Since the fall of 2014, Huntington University has invested $7.9 million in capital projects, including:
- New occupational therapy labs ($75,000);
- Renovations at HU Arizona to create space for an entire OTD program location ($125,000);
- The reconfiguration of the Nursing Lab in Dowden Science Hall ($300,000);
- The Forest Glen renovations and new turf project ($1.3 million);
- The reimagination of the student center (known as the HUB) ($4.3 million);
- The construction of the Welcome Center as part of the Merillat Centre for the Arts ($800,000);
- The Ware Plant Science Production Facility addition to Dowden Science Hall ($500,000);
- The construction of the Don Strauss Animal Science Education Center ($1.2 million);
- The relocation and renovation of the Academic Center for Excellence (ACE) ($100,000);
- The renovation of the RichLyn Library conference room and additional student study and seating locations throughout the Library ($100,000);
- The reconfiguration and upgrades to the RichLyn Library classroom ($50,000);
- The complete overhaul of the PLEX locker rooms ($100,000);
- Upgrades to the King Stadium press box and soccer field improvements ($100,000);
- The relocation and reconfiguration of the Institute for Christian Thought and Practice ($100,000);
- Restroom and student lounge updates for Loew-Brenn Hall ($100,000);
- The creation of the esports competition lab ($35,000);
- New campus sidewalks, fire pits and concrete replacement ($150,000);
- The expansion and upgrades to the Lake Sno-Tip piers ($75,000);
- The updates to the sand volleyball court and construction of the pavilion ($50,000);
- Roush Hall student lounge updates ($25,000);
- New campus signage ($100,000);
- The UB Launch renovation ($100,000).