Two northeast Indiana universities today announced multi-millions in donations toward new facilities.

Huntington University announced a fundraising campaign started in 2014 yielded more than $56.6 million, $22 million more than expected, and the largest amount in the university's history.

Trine University is receiving a single $5 million donation toward its $40-million Fort Wayne campus being developed with Parkview Health.

Huntington's Step Forward campaign was designed to mark its 125th year this year. The university is starting an upcoming fund drive, Step Forward Foresters, officials announced.

Trine's donation from Rick and Vicki James adds to $2.5 million received earlier this month.

Newsletters Get The Journal Gazette's free Schools & Education newsletter for coverage including board meetings, legislation, editorials and programs.

Since the fall of 2014, Huntington University has invested $7.9 million in capital projects, including: