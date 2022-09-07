Students at 141 Indiana high schools now have access to a program that lets them earn up to a year of general education, college-level courses, Indiana education officials said today.
That's a 68% increase in the number of schools offering the Indiana College Core, a block of 30 college credits transferable to any public institution in the state and some private institutions, according to a news release from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education and the Indiana Department of Education.
In northeast Indiana, participating schools are East Allen University and Homestead, North Side, Wayne, Angola, South Adams, Churubusco, Bellmont, East Noble and Norwell high schools.
Purdue University Fort Wayne, Purdue University Northwest, Indiana University Bloomington and the five IU regional campuses are the first four-year institutions to serve as primary postsecondary partners. They joined Ivy Tech Community College and Vincennes University as providers, the release said.
Chris Lowery, the Indiana commissioner for higher education, described the College Core as one of the state's best tools for making the cost of postsecondary education manageable while preparing students for the rigors of college.
"I am encouraged to see a growing number of students earning the Core in high school, but we know there is more work to be done to improve availability," Lowery said in a statement. "Working in partnership with the Indiana Department of Education, we seek to ensure the core is offered in all Indiana high schools and dramatically increase the number of students completing the core by 2028."