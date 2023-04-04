Indiana's higher education leader today shared his goal of making the state among the top nationwide in several areas, including college enrollment and completion rates, postsecondary attainment for special populations and talent retention.
Hoosiers have some hurdles to overcome, however.
Chris Lowery, the commissioner for higher education, highlighted the state's challenges – including steadily declining college-going rates among high school graduates – during his first State of Higher Education address.
"It is going to take a robust and intentional statewide effort to reverse the present trends facing education beyond high school, but I do not fear for the sake of our state," Lowery said at the Statehouse, reading from prepared remarks. "I am hopeful because the evidence tells me to be so."
The commission's HOPE Agenda will guide the commission's work in upcoming years, Lowery said, noting the acronym stands for Hoosier Opportunities and Possibilities through Education. Focusing on its key pillars – enrollment, completion and graduate retention – should benefit the state.
"All Hoosiers will have the opportunity to access the hope higher education provides, employers will have access to a better-prepared workforce and our communities will be stronger," Lowery said.