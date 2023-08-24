This year’s high school seniors will be the first Hoosiers to participate in an initiative that’s addressing Indiana’s declining college-going rate, the state Commission for Higher Education announced Thursday.
The effort – Indiana Pre-Admissions: Your Path to College – launches this month and will use high school students’ GPAs and/or SAT scores to let them know which colleges they might be accepted at statewide, a news release said.
Participants include 38 Indiana public and private higher education institutions and 327 high schools, the release said. A detailed list wasn’t immediately available.
The initiative could broaden possibilities for students, Commissioner Chris Lowery said.
“Indiana Pre-Admissions: Your Path to College encourages students to apply to institutions they might have thought were not within reach, thus giving students hope and options for their postsecondary education,” he said in a statement.
Officials created the initiative to address the state’s college-going rate, which represents the percentage of Hoosier students going directly from high school to college. The rate has been declining for years and is at 53%.
A similar program in Idaho has experienced an 8% increase for in-state, first-time undergraduate enrollment and a 3% decrease in the number of students leaving for out-of-state colleges, the release said. It has especially benefited students from low-income backgrounds, students of color and first-generation students, according to Idaho officials.
Indiana’s pre-admissions initiative will motivate high school students to aim higher and dream bigger, said Dottie King, the Independent Colleges of Indiana president and CEO.
“By bridging the gap between aspiration and application, this statewide partnership empowers students to envision a brighter future and empowers Indiana’s higher education institutions to nurture those dreams into reality,” King said in a statement.
Hoosier students should receive a letter introducing the initiative, the release said, and those from participating high schools will be pre-admitted in September to participating colleges. Institutions include schools offering one-year certificates, associate degrees and bachelor’s degrees.
This won’t replace the college application process. Students must apply to the institutions to receive their official admission notification, the release said. It added students must also maintain academic performance and positive disciplinary standing along with satisfying any additional admissions requirements.
Lowery said his agency won’t rely solely on the new program to tackle postsecondary education’s struggles.
“The commission will continue to lean into innovative programs and strong partnerships to address the challenges facing higher education in Indiana,” he said.