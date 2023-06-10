Parents in districts including East Allen County Schools and Northwest Allen County Schools have increasingly used board meetings as a platform to complain about books they deem inappropriate for students.
They’ve criticized titles addressing rape, sexual assault, racism and other issues. They’ve accused districts of peddling pornography and providing literature that would make students think their worth is determined by skin color.
State lawmakers have since gotten involved.
Legislators crafted new school library rules in the waning hours of this year’s legislative session. Along with publishing a catalogue of library materials, schools must create procedures for parents or community members to challenge library books that might be considered obscene or harmful to minors. School boards must review those challenges at public meetings.
The law, which Gov. Eric Holcomb signed in May, also removes the legal defense that a person provided harmful material to a minor for educational purposes.
When asked about the effects of the changes, local districts had little to say. Fort Wayne Community Schools noted officials have months to work through the new requirements.
“The new law goes into effect Jan. 1, 2024, which gives us time to fine-tune our process and establish a formal procedure,” FWCS said in a statement last month.
East Allen County Schools is working with its legal counsel to create an administrative guideline supporting the changes, its spokeswoman said.
National trend
The Indiana legislation is part of a nationwide trend.
The 2022-23 academic year saw the effects of new state laws censoring ideas and materials in public schools, according to Pen America, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting free expression.
Pen America recorded more book bans in fall 2022 than in each of the previous two semesters. The 1,477 instances of individual books banned affected 874 unique titles, the group found. It noted stories by and about people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals were common targets.
In its report titled “Banned in the USA: State Laws Supercharge Book Suppression in Schools,” the organization cited laws in Florida, Utah and Missouri that resulted in book bans.
“These three states demonstrate how legislation is deepening an environment of censorship, where fear and intimidation leads to an overly cautious response,” the April 20 report states.
Removing a book from a school library could mean a student loses access to that book, said Michelle Cottrell-Williams, the 2018 Virginia Teacher of the Year. She addressed the topic in Atlanta last week during a conference for education journalists.
“For so many children, their school library is the only place that they can even access books,” Cottrell-Williams said. “When somebody else makes the decision about what books my child is not allowed to read, where does that line between your right to make decisions for your child infringe upon my right to make decisions for my child?”
Northwest Allen County Schools provides a way for parents to monitor which school library materials their children are borrowing, Assistant Superintendent Bill Toler said.
“If their kids are checking out something that maybe they just don’t want their kid, their child, to read, they can have that conversation as a parent,” Toler said.
Amanda Jones, president of the Louisiana Association of School Librarians, said school and public libraries have faced unprecedented attacks in her state. She has responded to these challenges by creating a censorship toolkit for libraries and founding Louisiana Citizens Against Censorship.
The American Association of School Librarians named her this year’s Intellectual Freedom Award recipient.
“Just for being a librarian, I’ve been called a pedophile and a groomer,” Jones said, noting she hasn’t done anything differently since beginning her career more than 20 years ago. “There’s just all of a sudden this hatred and this idea that every school librarian out there is somehow peddling porn to children.”
Jones, who shared her experience during last week’s conference, said she’s also faced complaints and accusations she’s teaching critical race theory and indoctrinating students after reading books featuring Black characters.
“Two or three years ago, that never would have taken place,” Jones said.
Local policy
In Allen County, many of the book complaints aired during the public comment portion of school board meetings have related to books used in the classroom, such as in high school English classes.
East Allen County Schools board members were sympathetic when a few parents opposed titles including “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison and “Tricks” by Ellen Hopkins during the March 21 meeting.
Set in the early 1940s, Morrison’s novel is about a Black girl from an abusive home and addresses issues including race, class and gender.
Hopkins’ book follows five troubled teens – including one who is gay – who fall into prostitution as they search for freedom, safety, community, family and love.
Board member Jenny Blackburn told the parents the board wants to hear about and take care of their concerns.
“We don’t need that kind of thing here,” Blackburn said.
Ron Turpin, board secretary, said he read parts of one book the parents opposed.
“It’s trash,” he said without verbally identifying the book. “It needs to be gone now.”
Like other local districts, EACS has a policy about educational and challenged materials. Superintendent Marilyn Hissong reviewed the district’s procedures, explaining a committee of three faculty members and two parents evaluates books after a formal complaint is filed.
Tim Hines, board president, encourages parents to follow the process.
“When we have a policy in place, it would be disrespectful for us not to follow our own policies,” Hines said at the March meeting.
Turpin pushed for a different procedure.
“I think we have to put a standard in place,” Turpin said. “We need to find some way of looking at other systems that have some kind of automatic process in place to look at this because it’s a lot to ask our staff to have to go through and ask parents to fill out documents and forms.”
A similar procedure in Southwest Allen County Schools netted a formal complaint in each 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic year, a spokeswoman said. She didn’t have copies of the complaints or their outcomes.
‘A conversation’
As a NACS middle school principal, Toler didn’t encounter a book challenge for the library or for the classroom – at least not any he can remember from his 12 years in the position.
Since his promotion to assistant superintendent last summer, Toler has worked with parents as they expressed concerns. Most have referenced materials with sexually explicit content or content that’s perceived that way, he said.
“I’ve had parents reach out to me with books they’re concerned about, but it’s been more of a conversation,” Toler said in a late April interview. “I’ve got some books sitting over here that I’m going to take a look at, but there’s nothing we ban necessarily at this point.”
Toler expects those discussions – especially regarding library books – will include the new director of library services, Terri Uchtman. She starts in August and will also oversee ordering of library materials, Toler said. He noted that generally happens twice a year.
NACS has used outside resources, including Common Sense Media, to vet books because it’s impossible for staff to read every one, Toler said. Information provided by those resources prompted the district to delay buying about five books in a middle school order until some parents could read the materials and provide feedback.
Toler said he gave the OK to buy those materials in April.
“We’ve become more diligent about trying to review the materials we get to make sure we’re buying materials that are appropriate,” he said.
