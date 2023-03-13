Families of 4-year-olds can now seek enrollment in Indiana's preschool program for the upcoming academic year, officials announced Monday.
Open to children from lower-income families, On My Way Pre-K awards grants to eligible children so they can attend high-quality preschool programs for a year before kindergarten.
The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration reported a record high enrollment this academic year – 6,230 youngsters. That was up by about 30% from the previous year, which had 4,793 students.
Participation in northeast Indiana surpassed 400 students, including 267 from Allen County, the program's enrollment dashboard said.
Officials expect even more participants this upcoming cycle, said Courtney Penn, director of the agency's Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning.
"The Purdue University long-term study released last year showed that children who attend On My Way Pre-K are better prepared for school and that the benefits continue well into elementary school," Penn said in a statement. "As we enroll an even larger group of children, we know more will be better prepared to succeed throughout their school years."
More than 21,000 children have attended preschool through On My Way Pre-K since it began in 2015 with five pilot counties, including Allen, a news release said. It expanded to 20 counties two years later and became a statewide offering in 2019.
Children are eligible if they will be 4 by Aug. 1 and plan to start kindergarten in the 2024-25 school year. Their families must also meet certain income and employment requirements.
Recipients may use their grant at any of the 1,055 approved On My Way Pre-K sites, which include homes, centers, schools and religious settings, the release said.
Visit OnMyWayPreK.org for information, including links to the application and a map of service providers. Families may also call 800-299-1627 for assistance or information.