Enrollment in Indiana's preschool program is lagging behind last year's record levels despite expanded eligibility.
Open to 4-year-olds from lower-income families, On My Way Pre-K awards grants to eligible children so they can attend high-quality preschool programs for a year before kindergarten.
About 4,500 children, including nearly 300 in northeast Indiana, were enrolled for the new academic year as of July 1, according to the program's online dashboard Monday. Seven counties, including DeKalb, didn't have any for the upcoming year.
The program had 6,230 participants last year, which was about 30% more than the previous year's total of 4,793.
The income limit last month increased to 150% of the federal poverty line, from 127%. For a family of four, that raised the annual income eligibility to $45,000, from $34,000, a news release said.
Children must be 4 by today and plan to start kindergarten in the 2024-25 school year to qualify.
Recipients may use On My Way Pre-K grants at any approved site, including homes, centers, schools and religious settings.
More than 21,000 children have attended preschool through On My Way Pre-K since it began in 2015 with five pilot counties, including Allen. It expanded to 20 counties two years later and became a statewide offering in 2019.
The latest enrollment data shows 210 Allen County participants this upcoming year, which is about 79% of last year's. Local participation has annually exceeded 200 children since the 2019-20 year, except during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020-21. That year, 98 children enrolled, the dashboard said.
Last year, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration released two studies that described the program's benefits.
A five-year study by Purdue University compared 376 students who participated in On My Way Pre-K in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 academic years with 182 students attending programs considered adequate but not high quality.
On My Way Pre-K participants had stronger school readiness, language and literacy skills, results showed. As third and fourth graders, researchers said, these students earned higher scores in the math and English sections of ILEARN, the state's standardized test.
Researchers from the University of Chicago conducted a kindergarten readiness study. It focused on an assessment given to 1,608 On My Way Pre-K students and measured oral language, literacy and math skills.
Compared with national norms established for higher-income children, the Hoosier preschoolers scored, on average, at or above national target levels on 29% of the language and literacy skills and 40% of the math skills reviewed in the assessment, the study found.
Visit www.OnMyWayPreK.org for information, including links to the application and a map of service providers.