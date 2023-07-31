By the numbers

The On My Way Pre-K online dashboard on Monday showed 4,507 children were enrolled in the preschool program for the 2023-24 academic year as of July 1. Enrollment by northeast Indiana county is as follows:

Adams: 12 children

Allen: 210

DeKalb: 0

Huntington: 7

Kosciusko: 24

Noble: 7

Steuben: 11

Wells: 12

Whitley: 1