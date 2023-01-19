State education officials have a new goal for this year's high school graduating class – have at least 60% complete a form that helps students access state, federal and institutional financial aid.
Next year, the benchmark for completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid will increase to 65%, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education announced today.
Nearly 30% of Hoosier high school seniors had filed the FAFSA as of Jan. 12, but countywide rates ranged from 41.1% to 55.8% in northeast Indiana, according to the commission.
April 15 is the state's priority deadline for FAFSA filings.
Schools with the highest percentage of FAFSA completions will be recognized this summer, the commission said.
"Hoosiers understand the value of competition, whether it’s in basketball, racing and now FAFSA completions," Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Chris Lowery said in a statement. "The ambitious FAFSA completion goal, championed by Associate Commissioner of K-12 Strategy Michelle Ashcraft, will hopefully lead to more Hoosiers enrolling in and affording college."