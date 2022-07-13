Indiana's rate of student learning is increasing, but many students lag in proficiency, state education officials said today upon the release of spring standardized testing results.

"Foundational learning in English/language arts and math is stabilizing or recovering for most of our students, and Indiana's educators and students should be proud of this progress," Katie Jenner, Indiana secretary of education, said in a statement. "At the same time, we must continue to aggressively pursue innovative solutions to best support all of our students, especially our students who are still overcoming the challenges posed by the pandemic, as well as students who were underperforming prior to the pandemic."

Statewide proficiency rates in English and math improved from 2021 scores, with 41.2% students testing at or above proficiency standards in English and 39.4% of students performing similarly in math. About 30% of children were proficient in both subjects, according to ILEARN results for grades three through eight.

ILEARN, which stands for Indiana Learning Evaluation and Readiness Network, also tested certain grade levels in science, social studies, biology and U.S. government.

Results varied for the four Allen County public school systems. District-wide results showed students in Northwest Allen County Schools, Southwest Allen County Schools and East Allen County Schools performed better in English than students statewide, but only NACS' and SACS' rates exceeded the state's for math.

Generally, local districts' rates of students passing both subjects remained flat or improved from 2021.

ILEARN results

The Indiana Department of Education released the 2022 ILEARN results Wednesday. This table compares the 2021 and 2022 proficiency rates for northeast Indiana schools. The numbers are percentages.

County District School Grade English 21 English 22 Math 21 Math 22 Both 21 Both 22 Science 21 Science 22 Social Studies 21 Social Studies 22
Adams Adams Central Community Schools Adams Central Elementary School 3 51.3 45.7 58.1 64.9 46.2 39.4
Adams Adams Central Community Schools Adams Central Elementary School 4 42.6 45.6 50 49.1 34 36.8 57.4 48.2
Adams Adams Central Community Schools Adams Central Elementary School 5 44.1 46.1 45.1 48.5 31.4 38.2 46.1 39.2
Adams Adams Central Community Schools Adams Central Middle School 6 44.9 44.7 35.7 58.3 26.5 41.7 43.9 54.4
Adams Adams Central Community Schools Adams Central Middle School 7 35.6 48 40.4 43.1 29.8 32.4
Adams Adams Central Community Schools Adams Central Middle School 8 54.8 47 45.2 53 38.5 40
Adams North Adams Community Schools Bellmont Elementary 3 25.6 27.7 44.2 38.3 24.4 24.5
Adams North Adams Community Schools Bellmont Elementary 4 19.8 36 22.8 23.3 11.9 18 19.8 33.3
Adams North Adams Community Schools Bellmont Elementary 5 22.7 25.8 24.7 22.6 14.4 14 37.1 24.7
Adams North Adams Community Schools Bellmont Middle School 6 24.6 29.3 17.4 27.3 13.2 21.2 25 34.3
Adams North Adams Community Schools Bellmont Middle School 7 42.6 39.2 21.9 25.8 21.1 20.8
Adams North Adams Community Schools Bellmont Middle School 8 41 48.2 24.8 29.5 19 25
Adams Private Saint Joseph School 3 39.3 36.1 60.7 63.9 35.7 36.1
Adams Private Saint Joseph School 4 38.5 35.7 57.7 53.6 34.6 35.7 30.8 28.6
Adams Private Saint Joseph School 5 40 28.6 40 39.3 32 25 24 21.4
Adams Private Saint Joseph School 6 45.8 34.6 54.2 42.3 41.7 26.9 54.2 50
Adams Private Saint Joseph School 7 56.1 57.7 36.6 46.2 31.7 38.5
Adams Private Saint Joseph School 8 56.3 56.1 28.1 41.5 25 36.6
Adams Private Wyneken Memorial Lutheran School 3 38.5 64 46.2 60 23.1 52
Adams Private Wyneken Memorial Lutheran School 4 57.9 45.5 84.2 45.5 52.6 36.4 68.4 45.5
Adams Private Wyneken Memorial Lutheran School 5 73.7 76.5 84.2 82.4 68.4 70.6 63.2 88.2
Adams Private Wyneken Memorial Lutheran School 6 72.2 46.7 72.2 42.9 66.7 21.4 55.6 40
Adams Private Wyneken Memorial Lutheran School 7 54.5 62.5 54.5 56.3 36.4 50
Adams Private Wyneken Memorial Lutheran School 8 37.5 80 18.8 50 12.5 50
Adams South Adams Schools South Adams Elementary School 3 35.2 40.7 51.1 56 31.8 37.4
Adams South Adams Schools South Adams Elementary School 4 31.9 28.3 42.9 38.4 28.6 23.2 26.7 27.3
Adams South Adams Schools South Adams Elementary School 5 37.4 35.8 67 51.6 35.2 33.7 48.3 35.8
Adams South Adams Schools South Adams Middle School 6 44.6 49 48.8 53.1 37.3 41.7 45.8 60.4
Adams South Adams Schools South Adams Middle School 7 47.7 28.1 52.3 30.3 38.6 20.2
Adams South Adams Schools South Adams Middle School 8 44.7 50.6 47.7 48.2 36.5 40
Allen East Allen County Schools Cedarville Elementary School 3 74.6 77.9 78.3 82.7 66.7 73.6
Allen East Allen County Schools Heritage Elementary School 3 42.9 28 50 40.5 35.7 27
Allen East Allen County Schools Heritage Elementary School 4 29.4 48.1 30.9 44.4 20.6 35.8 30.9 40.7
Allen East Allen County Schools Heritage Elementary School 5 31.5 35.3 34.2 35.3 21.9 25 37 32.4
Allen East Allen County Schools Heritage Elementary School 6 53.7 38.3 30.5 28.4 28 22.2 36.6 35.8
Allen East Allen County Schools Heritage Jr/Sr High School 7 37.2 34.9 31.6 20.9 22.4 16.3
Allen East Allen County Schools Heritage Jr/Sr High School 8 26.8 38.6 8.5 24.1 7.3 21.7
Allen East Allen County Schools Leo Elementary School 4 71.2 62.9 68.8 64.4 60.1 55.2 58.7 61.3
Allen East Allen County Schools Leo Elementary School 5 67.6 68.6 63.4 60.1 56.9 50.7 63.9 65
Allen East Allen County Schools Leo Elementary School 6 74.1 70.6 66.5 66.7 59.4 58.8 64.8 63.6
Allen East Allen County Schools Leo Junior/Senior High School 7 56.4 69.7 50.5 57.7 43.6 52.9
Allen East Allen County Schools Leo Junior/Senior High School 8 66.1 59.9 45 36.3 41.3 34.9
Allen East Allen County Schools New Haven Intermediate School 3 28.5 28.2 36.9 40.9 23.8 24.8
Allen East Allen County Schools New Haven Intermediate School 4 30.8 37.6 34.6 37.6 22.3 27.8 34.6 33.8
Allen East Allen County Schools New Haven Intermediate School 5 23 25.7 19.4 22.1 13.4 15.7 31.9 27.9
Allen East Allen County Schools New Haven Intermediate School 6 34.5 32.4 24.2 18.4 18.2 15.4 29.9 22.1
Allen East Allen County Schools New Haven Jr/Sr High School 7 54.4 44.5 34 29.7 32 25.2
Allen East Allen County Schools New Haven Jr/Sr High School 8 57.3 54.5 23.8 26.8 22.4 25.5
Allen East Allen County Schools Paul Harding Jr High School 7 24.7 23.7 10.7 14 9.8 10.7
Allen East Allen County Schools Paul Harding Jr High School 8 24.3 20.1 11.2 12.3 10.3 11
Allen East Allen County Schools Prince Chapman Academy 3 16.7 10.4 15.6 16.6 9.7 7.3
Allen East Allen County Schools Prince Chapman Academy 4 18.6 12.9 15.5 17.4 9.3 7.3 6.7 5.6
Allen East Allen County Schools Prince Chapman Academy 5 19.2 18.6 16.4 10.8 10.3 7.4 14.6 14.2
Allen East Allen County Schools Prince Chapman Academy 6 26.7 17.9 17.5 17.9 12.1 12.4 13.1 12.4
Allen East Allen County Schools Woodlan Elementary School 3 58.6 53.3 63.2 68 52.9 50.7
Allen East Allen County Schools Woodlan Elementary School 4 57.6 52.8 51.5 53.9 39.4 46.1 43.1 52.8
Allen East Allen County Schools Woodlan Elementary School 5 47.4 55.1 40.8 42 34.2 36.2 40.8 37.7
Allen East Allen County Schools Woodlan Elementary School 6 56.8 37.3 39.4 37.5 36.2 30 45.7 34.1
Allen East Allen County Schools Woodlan Jr/Sr High School 7 53 48.5 38.6 36.1 34.9 33
Allen East Allen County Schools Woodlan Jr/Sr High School 8 37.9 43.2 28.7 21.6 21.3 20.5
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Adams Elementary School 3 4.5 10.8 11.1 16.2 4.5 8.1
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Adams Elementary School 4 9.1 11.1 7.3 13.9 5.5 8.3 7.4 11.1
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Adams Elementary School 5 4.9 8.9 2.5 6.7 2.5 4.4 2.5 4.4
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Arlington Elementary School 3 27.7 22.6 50.8 41.5 26.2 22.6
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Arlington Elementary School 4 33.3 32.4 28.8 35.3 21.2 25 25.8 33.8
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Arlington Elementary School 5 34 41.5 34.6 36.9 26.9 30.8 37.7 36.9
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Blackhawk Middle School 6 35.9 36.3 29.7 38.4 22 27.5 33.2 30.5
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Blackhawk Middle School 7 34.3 36.8 24.7 43.7 19.9 32
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Blackhawk Middle School 8 44.3 35.2 30.2 36.5 26.7 26.3
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Bloomingdale Elementary School 3 7.7 12.5 17.9 22.5 7.7 12.5
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Bloomingdale Elementary School 4 9.8 7.3 13.7 14.6 5.9 7.3 4.1 12.2
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Bloomingdale Elementary School 5 6.7 8.9 8.7 8.9 4.4 4.4 4.3 8.9
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Brentwood Elementary School 3 27.8 15.7 31.5 23.5 20.4 13.7
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Brentwood Elementary School 4 24.5 31.1 20.4 33.3 14.3 26.7 28.6 28.9
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Brentwood Elementary School 5 29 25.5 14.5 25.5 10.1 19.1 20.3 23.4
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Fairfield Elementary School 3 14 19 16.3 24.1 9.3 11.4
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Fairfield Elementary School 4 15.6 23.9 12.2 23.9 7.8 16.9 11.2 9.9
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Fairfield Elementary School 5 15.3 27.5 11.1 19.8 5.6 13.2 11.3 4.4
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Forest Park Elementary School 3 25.7 20.4 29.7 21.4 24.3 14.3
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Forest Park Elementary School 4 18.8 34.5 17.5 28.6 10 22.6 19.5 19.3
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Forest Park Elementary School 5 21.1 18.6 17.1 20 11.8 11.4 14.7 15.9
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Fort Wayne Virtual Academy 3 12.5 12.5 12.5
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Fort Wayne Virtual Academy 4 18.8 18.8 6.3 18.8
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Fort Wayne Virtual Academy 5 16.7 11.1 11.1 22.2
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Fort Wayne Virtual Academy 6 28.6 28.6 14.3 28.6
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Fort Wayne Virtual Academy 7 42.9 28.6 21.4
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Fort Wayne Virtual Academy 8 27.8 11.1 11.1
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Francis M Price Elementary School 3 16.9 23.6 31.2 28.6 15.6 20.2
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Francis M Price Elementary School 4 26.6 26.4 34.4 29.7 20.3 22 31.3 27.5
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Francis M Price Elementary School 5 22.1 24.6 15.1 27.5 12.8 18.8 21.2 29
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Franke Park Elementary School 3 32.7 15.9 36.7 25 26.5 13.6
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Franke Park Elementary School 4 27.9 33.3 21.3 35.3 14.8 25.5 19.7 35.3
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Franke Park Elementary School 5 22.5 43.1 23.9 30.8 12.7 24.6 28.2 16.9
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Fred H Croninger Elementary School 3 71 73.3 76 80.2 66 69.3
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Fred H Croninger Elementary School 4 78.4 77.8 79.2 81.8 72.8 70.7 75.2 70.7
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Fred H Croninger Elementary School 5 54.3 77.3 57.4 71.4 44.7 63.9 62.4 74.8
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Glenwood Park Elementary School 3 35.9 48 48.4 62 28.6 44
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Glenwood Park Elementary School 4 44 55.1 42.9 54.1 31.9 41.8 30 32.7
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Glenwood Park Elementary School 5 29.6 40.4 29.6 33.7 16.7 23.6 25 19.1
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Harrison Hill Elementary School 3 18.1 16.8 20.7 41.6 11 10.9
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Harrison Hill Elementary School 4 15.4 21.2 20.9 22.6 8.8 10.7 11 16.5
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Harrison Hill Elementary School 5 21.7 21.5 22.6 27.2 14.5 15.2 17.1 15.1
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Indian Village Elementary School 3 17 25.5 28.3 26 15.1 18
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Indian Village Elementary School 4 17 14.9 26.4 19.1 15.1 6.4 15.1 14.9
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Indian Village Elementary School 5 20.4 32.7 22.2 38.5 7.4 23.1 18.5 15.4
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools J Wilbur Haley Elementary School 3 23.4 30.7 22.4 42 15 22.7
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools J Wilbur Haley Elementary School 4 17 25.7 16.2 23.6 13.1 19.3 17 22.9
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools J Wilbur Haley Elementary School 5 19.3 13.3 17.5 19.3 7 9.7 16.5 11.4
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Jeff H Towles Intermediate School 3 24.3 38 29.6 52.1 20 36.6
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Jeff H Towles Intermediate School 4 30.2 26.7 27 28 25.4 18.7 31.7 28
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Jeff H Towles Intermediate School 5 25.4 37.7 29.9 24.6 19.4 21.7 29.9 27.5
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Jeff H Towles Intermediate School 6 25.7 23.9 12.2 19.7 9.5 18.3 27.4 32.4
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Jeff H Towles Intermediate School 7 29.9 29.3 16.7 16 15.2 14.7
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Jeff H Towles Intermediate School 8 38.6 40.6 15.5 14.5 14.3 14.5
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Jefferson Middle School 6 25.2 22.9 22.7 35.8 17.6 19.9 36.3 39.4
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Jefferson Middle School 7 25.2 25.2 21.3 23.1 14.1 16
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Jefferson Middle School 8 35.6 32.4 22.9 27.1 17.9 21
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools John S Irwin Elementary School 3 34.7 31.3 44.9 31.3 26.5 20.8
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools John S Irwin Elementary School 4 21.7 30.6 23.9 42.9 19.6 24.5 19.6 38.8
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools John S Irwin Elementary School 5 40 26.5 20 20.4 20 12.2 33.3 18.4
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Kekionga Middle School 6 15 12.2 8.9 10.9 6.5 4.3 13.6 13.6
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Kekionga Middle School 7 15.4 16.3 7.4 11.2 5.7 9.2
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Kekionga Middle School 8 19.8 13.9 14.5 9 10.5 6.7
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Lakeside Middle School 6 13.5 15.8 9.2 20 6.2 12.7 13.8 18.2
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Lakeside Middle School 7 12.3 16.7 6.6 11.3 4.5 8.9
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Lakeside Middle School 8 25.3 24 7.6 11.2 7.1 10.1
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Lane Middle School 6 16.9 19.2 10.6 12.6 9.4 10 22.6 23.6
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Lane Middle School 7 19.6 16.8 10.4 8.6 8.6 8.2
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Lane Middle School 8 22.5 18.8 6.7 9.4 6.3 5.9
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Levan R Scott Academy 3 4.7 15.2 9.5 21.3 3.2 13
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Levan R Scott Academy 4 3.7 3.6 5.7 5.6 1.9 1.9 5.7 0
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Levan R Scott Academy 5 7.4 6 7.4 6.1 4.4 2 4.4 8.3
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Lincoln Elementary School 3 32 48.6 41 51.4 30 40
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Lincoln Elementary School 4 22.3 47.5 21.5 47 13.3 38 16.4 30
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Lincoln Elementary School 5 25.5 34.7 26.6 33.1 17 23.7 28.7 28
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Lindley Elementary School 3 48.7 31.7 41 40 38.5 22.5
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Lindley Elementary School 4 15.7 23.3 17.6 37.2 10 20.9 16 16.3
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Lindley Elementary School 5 30.8 26.7 20.5 22.2 12.8 17.8 15.4 6.7
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Mabel K Holland Elementary School 3 37.9 26.7 48.3 36.7 34.5 20
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Mabel K Holland Elementary School 4 39.7 39.3 55.2 50.8 37.9 31.1 35.7 29.5
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Mabel K Holland Elementary School 5 37.5 31.1 46.4 44.3 30.4 27.9 39.3 30
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Maplewood Elementary School 3 25 27.3 38.2 42.9 22.1 20.8
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Maplewood Elementary School 4 24.2 25.4 19.7 31 15.2 19.7 15.2 23.9
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Maplewood Elementary School 5 8.7 20 11.6 15.6 8.7 10.9 15.4 17.2
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Memorial Park Middle School 6 35.9 26.8 29.2 25.3 23.9 16.9 35.6 25.6
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Memorial Park Middle School 7 37.6 39.6 29.2 34.9 24.6 28.5
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Memorial Park Middle School 8 45.1 34.7 36.4 31.6 31.1 22.9
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Merle J Abbett Elementary School 3 6.8 7.6 2 7.7 2 4.6
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Merle J Abbett Elementary School 4 5.7 2.6 4.7 2.7 2.4 1.3 4.7 3.9
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Merle J Abbett Elementary School 5 18.1 4.7 5.8 2.3 5.8 1.2 4.3 2.4
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Miami Middle School 6 9.5 11.7 4.8 7.4 3.7 5.5 7.4 13.9
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Miami Middle School 7 19.6 13.6 8.1 9.3 4.5 6.8
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Miami Middle School 8 16.9 25.9 5.3 8.6 4.4 6.8
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Northcrest Elementary School 3 9.2 17.3 16.9 23.1 6.2 13.5
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Northcrest Elementary School 4 21.4 15 17.9 18.3 10.7 8.3 16.1 15
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Northcrest Elementary School 5 24 30.8 12 34.6 10 23.1 20.4 24
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Northwood Middle School 6 19.1 18.2 14.4 14.3 11.2 10.3 24.3 26.6
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Northwood Middle School 7 21.6 20.5 11.4 15.3 7.9 11.6
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Northwood Middle School 8 24.7 28.7 17.8 15.7 14.4 11.2
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Portage Middle School 6 16.9 12.2 8.8 13.5 5.4 8.8 12.9 9.5
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Portage Middle School 7 13 10.1 6.1 7.3 4.1 4.7
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Portage Middle School 8 22.1 8.3 9.9 6.9 6.7 3.4
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Robert C Harris Elementary School 3 34.7 34.8 44.9 53 26.5 33.3
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Robert C Harris Elementary School 4 34.5 47.9 43.1 43.8 25.9 35.4 46.6 41.7
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Robert C Harris Elementary School 5 40.3 50.9 34.3 47.4 23.9 36.8 46.3 45.6
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Saint Joseph Central School 3 25.4 17.2 31.3 25 20.9 12.5
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Saint Joseph Central School 4 22.1 36.7 29.9 40 16.4 31.7 25 36.7
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Saint Joseph Central School 5 31.7 26.9 41.7 35.8 23.3 22.4 40 34.3
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Shawnee Middle School 6 20.9 16.8 14.7 18 10.9 12.1 20.9 18.3
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Shawnee Middle School 7 16.4 16.9 11.4 15.6 9.7 9.6
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Shawnee Middle School 8 27.5 22.6 6.4 9.2 5.6 8.5
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools South Wayne Elementary School 3 12.7 10.3 20 22.4 13 8.6
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools South Wayne Elementary School 4 18 18.5 28.8 22.2 12 13 18.8 15.1
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools South Wayne Elementary School 5 18.8 14.8 7.8 22.2 7.9 7.5 11.1 11.5
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Study Elementary School 3 2.2 5.9 19.6 7.8 2.2 0
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Study Elementary School 4 18.4 4.1 14.3 8.2 12.2 2 14.3 6.3
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Study Elementary School 5 8.6 13.6 5.7 8.9 0 9.1 14.3 11.4
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Washington Center Elementary Sch 3 12.7 22.4 30.4 37.3 11.4 19.4
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Washington Center Elementary Sch 4 18.7 15 29.3 20 17.3 7.5 14.7 17.7
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Washington Center Elementary Sch 5 30 21.6 38.8 21.6 23.8 13.5 35.4 9.5
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Washington Elementary School 3 12.5 21.6 39.4 40.5 12.5 18.9
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Washington Elementary School 4 18.8 16.7 28.1 30.6 15.6 5.6 18.8 22.2
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Washington Elementary School 5 12.5 24.2 8.3 15.2 4.2 15.2 16.7 15.2
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Waynedale Elementary School 3 23.6 25.5 25.9 40 13 23.6
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Waynedale Elementary School 4 26.9 33.9 23.1 30.5 15.4 20.3 26.9 22
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Waynedale Elementary School 5 20.3 30.2 19 22.6 13.8 15.1 25.4 32.1
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Weisser Park Elementary School 3 45.2 33.6 47 39.5 37.4 29.4
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Weisser Park Elementary School 4 38.9 47.4 36 56.1 28.8 43 29.7 46.5
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Weisser Park Elementary School 5 33.6 33.1 27 31.4 20.9 23.1 33.3 40.8
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Willard Shambaugh Elementary Sch 3 26.9 19.4 30.8 38.9 19.2 19.4
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Willard Shambaugh Elementary Sch 4 18.8 30.8 35.4 25 16.7 19.2 29.2 26.9
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Willard Shambaugh Elementary Sch 5 31.5 23.6 40.7 32.7 27.8 14.5 22.2 20
Allen MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Aboite Elementary School 3 78.6 73 77.4 82.4 72.6 71.6
Allen MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Aboite Elementary School 4 64 72.5 65.2 75.8 58.4 67 64 73.6
Allen MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Aboite Elementary School 5 60.2 65.6 61.2 63.3 50 57.8 67.3 65.6
Allen MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Covington Elementary School 3 29.8 40.9 50.4 56.5 23.4 37.7
Allen MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Covington Elementary School 4 23.3 31.5 34.1 54.5 17.1 25.2 26.4 33.6
Allen MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Covington Elementary School 5 44.3 34.8 36.1 34.8 27 20 50.8 38.5
Allen MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Deer Ridge Elementary 3 36 43.7 66 55.2 36 36.8
Allen MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Deer Ridge Elementary 4 38.4 44.6 54.8 58.9 35.6 41.1 41.1 32.1
Allen MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Deer Ridge Elementary 5 45.5 53.2 36.4 61 25.8 50.6 57.6 74
Allen MSD Southwest Allen County Schls eSACS Virtual School 8 36.4 0 0
Allen MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Haverhill Elementary School 3 48.6 45.3 62.9 58.7 47.1 41.3
Allen MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Haverhill Elementary School 4 35.2 36.1 32.4 47.2 21.1 29.2 42.3 44.4
Allen MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Haverhill Elementary School 5 41.8 35.1 35.4 44.6 24.1 21.6 45.6 39.2
Allen MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Lafayette Meadow School 3 41.7 51.8 58.3 71.4 31.3 48.2
Allen MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Lafayette Meadow School 4 36.7 40.7 50.5 54.5 27.5 35 30.3 50.4
Allen MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Lafayette Meadow School 5 47.7 45.9 50.8 46.7 35.2 33.6 43 45.9
Allen MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Summit Middle School 6 39.4 51.7 35.2 40.1 27.7 33.2 56.4 57.2
Allen MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Summit Middle School 7 49.2 46.4 41.7 38.6 33.1 32.1
Allen MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Summit Middle School 8 47.8 50.9 32.4 44.2 26.6 36
Allen MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Whispering Meadow Elementary Sch 3 36 44.6 40.4 41.9 28.1 29.7
Allen MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Whispering Meadow Elementary Sch 4 47 38 41 47.3 34.9 30.4 31.3 31.2
Allen MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Whispering Meadow Elementary Sch 5 27.8 36.1 27.8 36.1 18.9 26.5 30 50.6
Allen MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Woodside Middle School 6 35.8 38.4 25.1 30.8 20.2 24.8 43.4 48.2
Allen MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Woodside Middle School 7 38 39.9 37.1 36.5 28.2 29.1
Allen MSD Southwest Allen County Schls Woodside Middle School 8 52.4 48 35.9 38.6 31.6 32.9
Allen Northwest Allen County Schools Arcola School 3 63.6 67.6 81.8 78.4 57.6 64.9
Allen Northwest Allen County Schools Arcola School 4 60 56.3 65.5 53.1 48.3 40.6 67.9 50
Allen Northwest Allen County Schools Arcola School 5 57.6 72.2 66.7 63.9 57.6 61.1 63.6 63.9
Allen Northwest Allen County Schools Aspen Meadow Elementary School 3 46.7 61.8 41.6
Allen Northwest Allen County Schools Aspen Meadow Elementary School 4 38 58.7 32.6 43.5
Allen Northwest Allen County Schools Aspen Meadow Elementary School 5 37.7 37.7 23.4 46.8
Allen Northwest Allen County Schools Carroll Middle School 6 54.7 44.1 43.4 43.1 37.4 32.9 48.2 46.6
Allen Northwest Allen County Schools Carroll Middle School 7 51.1 49.7 39.3 39.5 32.1 31.4
Allen Northwest Allen County Schools Carroll Middle School 8 61.7 59.4 34.8 41.9 31.8 37.2
Allen Northwest Allen County Schools Cedar Canyon Elementary School 3 58.3 54.7 74.1 75.6 55.6 51.2
Allen Northwest Allen County Schools Cedar Canyon Elementary School 4 55.3 59.8 71.3 63 52.1 52.2 54.3 56.5
Allen Northwest Allen County Schools Cedar Canyon Elementary School 5 71.7 57 59.8 65.1 52.2 51.2 71.7 74.4
Allen Northwest Allen County Schools Eel River Elementary School 3 48.4 44.3 70.7 60 46.2 42.9
Allen Northwest Allen County Schools Eel River Elementary School 4 40.4 47.5 52.8 72.1 33.7 41 42.7 42.6
Allen Northwest Allen County Schools Eel River Elementary School 5 36.6 40 47 51.3 30.5 31.3 54.2 58.8
Allen Northwest Allen County Schools Hickory Center Elementary School 3 57.9 50.7 66.7 64.8 50.9 42.3
Allen Northwest Allen County Schools Hickory Center Elementary School 4 49.3 50 56.3 51.4 39.4 39.2 46.5 52.7
Allen Northwest Allen County Schools Hickory Center Elementary School 5 55.2 46.1 58.6 52.6 47.1 38.2 56.3 40.8
Allen Northwest Allen County Schools Huntertown Elementary School 3 26.9 49.3 58.8 71.2 26.9 43.8
Allen Northwest Allen County Schools Huntertown Elementary School 4 36.8 40.4 39.2 41.3 28 27.9 34.4 37.5
Allen Northwest Allen County Schools Huntertown Elementary School 5 44.7 46.9 30.9 35.4 26.6 31.3 50 43.8
Allen Northwest Allen County Schools Maple Creek Middle School 6 62.1 54.4 50.3 47.7 43.3 39.9 62 60.4
Allen Northwest Allen County Schools Maple Creek Middle School 7 60.5 60.5 41.3 44.3 35.5 39.5
Allen Northwest Allen County Schools Maple Creek Middle School 8 57.9 55.8 32.9 31.6 29.9 28.7
Allen Northwest Allen County Schools Oak View Elementary School 3 53.1 60.6 72.9 67.6 50 50.7
Allen Northwest Allen County Schools Oak View Elementary School 4 45.6 52.9 60.2 65.5 37.9 48.3 52 50.6
Allen Northwest Allen County Schools Oak View Elementary School 5 69.1 57 66.7 61.6 59.3 50 65.4 64
Allen Northwest Allen County Schools Perry Hill Elementary School 3 54.6 51.6 61.1 58.1 49.1 38.7
Allen Northwest Allen County Schools Perry Hill Elementary School 4 55.4 59.4 65.3 76.2 45.5 56.4 55.4 66.3
Allen Northwest Allen County Schools Perry Hill Elementary School 5 51.5 60 47.5 47.6 35.4 41 56.6 60
Allen Private Ascension Lutheran School 3 41.7 46.7 50 53.3 33.3 40
Allen Private Ascension Lutheran School 4 33.3 45.5 41.7 36.4 16.7 27.3 33.3 36.4
Allen Private Ascension Lutheran School 5 45.5 30.8 27.3 30.8 18.2 15.4 45.5 30.8
Allen Private Ascension Lutheran School 6 50 50 40 60
Allen Private Blackhawk Christian Elementary Sch 3 68.8 71.2 78.1 84.9 62.5 67.1
Allen Private Blackhawk Christian Elementary Sch 4 71.2 81.4 86.3 90 67.1 80 67.1 80
Allen Private Blackhawk Christian Elementary Sch 5 86.2 84.4 84.6 81.8 80 74 75.4 67.1
Allen Private Blackhawk Christian Elementary Sch 6 88.9 78.1 98.1 79.5 87 68.5 87 67.1
Allen Private Blackhawk Christian Mdl/High Sch 7 78.4 88.9 64.7 66.7 60.8 60.3
Allen Private Blackhawk Christian Mdl/High Sch 8 81 80.7 47.6 52.6 46 52.6
Allen Private Central Christian School 3 50 72.7 60 72.7 50 63.6
Allen Private Central Christian School 4 46.2 41.7 69.2 50 38.5 33.3 46.2 33.3
Allen Private Central Christian School 5 60 33.3 40 66.7 40 33.3 50 50
Allen Private Central Christian School 6 66.7 58.3 50 58.3
Allen Private Central Lutheran School 3 50 47.4 68.8 65.8 46.9 44.7
Allen Private Central Lutheran School 4 62.1 50 51.7 58.8 48.3 44.1 44.8 67.6
Allen Private Central Lutheran School 5 38.9 60 44.4 56.7 27.8 43.3 63.9 60
Allen Private Central Lutheran School 6 37 25 37 35.1 33.3 13.9 33.3 43.2
Allen Private Central Lutheran School 7 57.1 46.2 48.6 26.9 37.1 23.1
Allen Private Central Lutheran School 8 64.7 46.9 52.9 40.6 41.2 34.4
Allen Private Concordia Lutheran School 3 44.2 60 60.5 46.7 39.5 42.2
Allen Private Concordia Lutheran School 4 35.5 36.4 51.6 34.1 29 27.3 48.4 34.1
Allen Private Concordia Lutheran School 5 43.2 54.5 24.3 27.3 13.5 24.2 43.2 48.5
Allen Private Concordia Lutheran School 6 41 47.1 17.9 23.5 17.9 17.6 33.3 44.1
Allen Private Concordia Lutheran School 7 33.3 50 30.3 19.4 21.2 19.4
Allen Private Concordia Lutheran School 8 30.8 50 13.2 21.9 10.5 21.9
Allen Private Emmanuel St Michael Lutheran Sch 3 55 75.9 70 86.2 47.5 72.4
Allen Private Emmanuel St Michael Lutheran Sch 4 63 60.5 63 60.5 51.9 44.2 69.2 55.8
Allen Private Emmanuel St Michael Lutheran Sch 5 73.7 75.8 65.8 42.4 57.9 42.4 73.7 69.7
Allen Private Emmanuel St Michael Lutheran Sch 6 68.6 76.9 62.9 59 54.3 53.8 74.3 71.8
Allen Private Emmanuel St Michael Lutheran Sch 7 91.5 97.4 63.8 64.1 61.7 64.1
Allen Private Emmanuel St Michael Lutheran Sch 8 72.5 82 50 46 45 44
Allen Private Emmaus Lutheran School 3 31.3 38.9 56.3 50 25 33.3
Allen Private Emmaus Lutheran School 4 60 41.2 55 47.1 45 23.5 80 23.5
Allen Private Emmaus Lutheran School 5 50 50 50 33.3 37.5 25 62.5 62.5
Allen Private Emmaus Lutheran School 6 34.8 23.1 34.8 38.5 26.1 15.4 45.5 46.2
Allen Private Emmaus Lutheran School 7 63.6 47.6 54.5 33.3 45.5 28.6
Allen Private Holy Cross Lutheran School 3 55 45.2 65 48.4 42.5 38.7
Allen Private Holy Cross Lutheran School 4 44.8 45.2 41.4 42.9 37.9 28.6 41.4 42.9
Allen Private Holy Cross Lutheran School 5 47.4 58.6 57.9 44.8 44.7 41.4 52.6 51.7
Allen Private Holy Cross Lutheran School 6 59.1 48.6 31.8 40.5 31.8 29.7 63.6 54.1
Allen Private Holy Cross Lutheran School 7 68.6 64.6 45.7 22.9 45.7 22.9
Allen Private Holy Cross Lutheran School 8 83 58.8 61.7 38.2 55.3 38.2
Allen Private International Leadership Schools 3 20.7 25 27.6 41.7 17.2 25
Allen Private International Leadership Schools 4 6.5 11.1 9.7 14.8 6.5 11.1 12.9 3.7
Allen Private International Leadership Schools 5 13.8 15.6 3.4 12.5 3.4 3.1 3.4 15.6
Allen Private International Leadership Schools 6 10.7 17.9 3.6 10.7 0 7.1 7.1 3.7
Allen Private International Leadership Schools 7 12.5 13.3 16.7 0 12.5 0
Allen Private International Leadership Schools 8 15.4 5.3 7.7 5.3 7.7 5.3
Allen Private Lutheran South Unity School 3 28.6 28.6 19
Allen Private Lutheran South Unity School 4 40.9 66.7 18.2 41.7 18.2 41.7 36.4 50
Allen Private Lutheran South Unity School 5 37.5 58.8 18.8 29.4 6.3 29.4 43.8 58.8
Allen Private Lutheran South Unity School 6 46.2 22.7 30.8 18.2 30.8 9.1 46.2 22.7
Allen Private Lutheran South Unity School 8 50 28.6 21.4
Allen Private Most Precious Blood School 3 40.9 29.4 40.9 47.1 22.7 29.4
Allen Private Most Precious Blood School 4 47.4 42.9 26.3 33.3 21.1 28.6 36.8 42.9
Allen Private Most Precious Blood School 5 57.1 29.4 42.9 35.3 33.3 17.6 42.9 29.4
Allen Private Most Precious Blood School 6 38.1 37 21.7 37 14.3 14.8 54.5 63
Allen Private Most Precious Blood School 7 53.3 55.6 33.3 16.7 33.3 16.7
Allen Private Most Precious Blood School 8 55 56.3 23.8 31.3 25 31.3
Allen Private Our Lady School 3 76.9 60 84.6 70 76.9 60
Allen Private Our Lady School 4 80 80 80 46.7
Allen Private Our Lady School 8 75 25 25
Allen Private Queen Of Angels School 3 33.3 33.3 66.7 52.4 33.3 23.8
Allen Private Queen Of Angels School 4 40 31.3 20 46.7 20 26.7 40 31.3
Allen Private Queen Of Angels School 5 50 46.7 33.3 53.3 27.8 33.3 44.4 66.7
Allen Private Queen Of Angels School 6 47.4 26.7 36.8 13.3 26.3 13.3 68.4 20
Allen Private Queen Of Angels School 7 37.5 45 37.5 40 31.3 30
Allen Private Queen Of Angels School 8 50 35.3 33.3 23.5 33.3 23.5
Allen Private Saint Aloysius Catholic School 8 75 41.7 33.3
Allen Private Saint Charles Borromeo School 3 54.4 67.1 80.9 78.8 54.4 62.4
Allen Private Saint Charles Borromeo School 4 51.2 47.2 52.4 54.2 40.5 36.1 56 43.1
Allen Private Saint Charles Borromeo School 5 54.8 42 50.7 48.9 43.8 33 54.8 39.8
Allen Private Saint Charles Borromeo School 6 80 56.4 65 37.2 63.8 35.9 65 43.6
Allen Private Saint Charles Borromeo School 7 64 77.5 58.7 71.3 53.3 66.3
Allen Private Saint Charles Borromeo School 8 80 67.1 60 51.4 60 47.1
Allen Private Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Sch 3 55.4 61.2 66.2 69.4 53.8 55.1
Allen Private Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Sch 4 53.7 57.6 63 51.5 51.9 47 53.7 50
Allen Private Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Sch 5 67.9 47.3 60.7 38.2 53.6 30.9 57.1 43.6
Allen Private Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Sch 6 45 54.2 50 45.8 27.5 42.4 52.5 52.5
Allen Private Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Sch 7 66.7 57.8 48.7 48.9 41 42.2
Allen Private Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Sch 8 82.2 73.2 53.3 31.7 48.9 29.3
Allen Private Saint John The Baptist Catholic 3 50 41.2 73.3 70.6 50 41.2
Allen Private Saint John The Baptist Catholic 4 54.2 64.3 62.5 71.4 50 64.3 45.8 71.4
Allen Private Saint John The Baptist Catholic 5 53.8 54.2 69.2 62.5 46.2 50 53.8 60.9
Allen Private Saint John The Baptist Catholic 6 64 41.7 40 33.3 36 16.7 52 50
Allen Private Saint John The Baptist Catholic 7 27.3 54.5 40.9 27.3 22.7 27.3
Allen Private Saint John The Baptist Catholic 8 60 36.4 50 22.7 50 22.7
Allen Private Saint John The Baptist School 3 68.2 51.4 60.9 65.7 54.5 45.7
Allen Private Saint John The Baptist School 4 63.6 66.7 48.5 54.2 42.4 45.8 45.5 45.8
Allen Private Saint John The Baptist School 5 60 64.7 55 61.8 50 47.1 78.9 58.8
Allen Private Saint John The Baptist School 6 32.1 45.8 21.4 12.5 21.4 8.3 32.1 34.8
Allen Private Saint John The Baptist School 7 50 50 22.2 25 11.5 17.9
Allen Private Saint John The Baptist School 8 37.5 85.2 12.5 14.8 12.5 14.8
Allen Private Saint Joseph Catholic School 3 6.3 17.6 18.8 29.4 0 17.6
Allen Private Saint Joseph Catholic School 4 43.8 4.5 18.8 13.6 18.8 0 25 4.5
Allen Private Saint Joseph Catholic School 5 38.9 40 27.8 13.3 16.7 6.7 33.3 33.3
Allen Private Saint Joseph Catholic School 6 10.5 38.9 5.3 5.6 5.3 5.6 15.8 16.7
Allen Private Saint Joseph Catholic School 7 22.2 16.7 11.1 5.6 11.1 5.6
Allen Private Saint Joseph Catholic School 8 40 15 13.3 5 13.3 5
Allen Private Saint Jude Elementary School 3 51.3 64.3 76.9 83.3 48.7 59.5
Allen Private Saint Jude Elementary School 4 58.8 45 55.9 60 44.1 42.5 44.1 50
Allen Private Saint Jude Elementary School 5 50 51.6 81 64.5 50 45.2 73.8 74.2
Allen Private Saint Jude Elementary School 6 54 40 45.1 32.5 40 20 60.8 37.5
Allen Private Saint Jude Elementary School 7 59.1 69.8 40.9 35.8 40.9 32.1
Allen Private Saint Jude Elementary School 8 63.3 61.4 43.3 9.1 36.7 9.1
Allen Private Saint Louis Besancon Catholic Sch 3 15.4 62.5 30.8 87.5 15.4 62.5
Allen Private Saint Louis Besancon Catholic Sch 4 28.6 27.3 33.3 36.4 14.3 27.3 19 27.3
Allen Private Saint Louis Besancon Catholic Sch 5 37.5 45 43.8 35 37.5 30 62.5 55
Allen Private Saint Louis Besancon Catholic Sch 6 72.7 31.3 63.6 37.5 63.6 31.3 81.8 43.8
Allen Private Saint Louis Besancon Catholic Sch 8 64.3 70 50 40 42.9 40
Allen Private Saint Paul Lutheran School 3 46.2 47.1 38.5 35.3 38.5 29.4
Allen Private Saint Paul Lutheran School 4 33.3 30.8 22.2 38.5 22.2 23.1 33.3 30.8
Allen Private Saint Paul Lutheran School 5 15 30.4 30 34.8 15 30.4 40 30.4
Allen Private Saint Paul Lutheran School 6 28.6 11.8 21.4 11.8 21.4 5.9 42.9 29.4
Allen Private Saint Paul Lutheran School 7 25 41.7 12.5 25 12.5 16.7
Allen Private Saint Paul Lutheran School 8 43.8 41.7 18.8 16.7 18.8 16.7
Allen Private Saint Peter's Lutheran School 3 34.8 34.6 39.1 57.7 26.1 34.6
Allen Private Saint Peter's Lutheran School 4 26.3 31.8 15.8 36.4 5.3 31.8 21.1 31.8
Allen Private Saint Peter's Lutheran School 5 29.2 30 37.5 25 16.7 10 39.1 45
Allen Private Saint Peter's Lutheran School 6 61.9 35 57.1 25 47.6 5 47.6 55
Allen Private Saint Peter's Lutheran School 7 63.2 59.1 42.1 31.8 42.1 31.8
Allen Private Saint Peter's Lutheran School 8 50 68.4 38.9 47.4 38.9 47.4
Allen Private Saint Rose of Lima School 3 50 80 50
Allen Private Saint Rose of Lima School 4 20 30 20 30
Allen Private Saint Rose of Lima School 5 60 60 50 40
Allen Private Saint Therese School 3 40 7.7 33.3 15.4 33.3 7.7
Allen Private Saint Therese School 4 12.5 7.7 18.8 7.7 6.3 0 31.3 0
Allen Private Saint Therese School 5 28.6 13.6 7.1 4.5 7.1 4.5 35.7 18.2
Allen Private Saint Therese School 6 31.6 0 10.5 16.7 5.3 0 10.5 16.7
Allen Private Saint Therese School 7 37.5 15 31.3 10 18.8 5
Allen Private Saint Therese School 8 44.4 40 16.7 0 11.1 0
Allen Private Saint Vincent DePaul School 3 76.2 76 71.4 90.7 61.9 73.3
Allen Private Saint Vincent DePaul School 4 80.2 64 76.5 61.6 69.1 51.2 65 54.7
Allen Private Saint Vincent DePaul School 5 64 79.1 60.7 68.6 51.7 66.3 62.9 65.1
Allen Private Saint Vincent DePaul School 6 71.6 69.6 63 72.2 56.8 62 70.4 68.4
Allen Private Saint Vincent DePaul School 7 79 74.7 58 58.2 58 53.2
Allen Private Saint Vincent DePaul School 8 72.7 71.3 53.2 62.5 49.4 57.5
Allen Private St John-Emmanuel Lutheran School 4 81.8 91.7 72.7 91.7 63.6 83.3 63.6 75
Allen Private St John-Emmanuel Lutheran School 5 90.9 81.8 81.8 100
Allen Private St John-Emmanuel Lutheran School 7 80 76.9 60 38.5 60 38.5
Allen Private St Joseph Hessen Cassel Cath Sch 3 33.3 33.3 57.1 40 33.3 20
Allen Private St Joseph Hessen Cassel Cath Sch 4 61.5 76.2 61.5 66.7 53.8 61.9 41.7 57.1
Allen Private St Joseph Hessen Cassel Cath Sch 5 76.9 76.9 76.9 61.5 69.2 61.5 76.9 61.5
Allen Private St Joseph Hessen Cassel Cath Sch 6 70.6 76.9 70.6 61.5 58.8 53.8 76.5 69.2
Allen Private St Joseph Hessen Cassel Cath Sch 7 100 70.6 60 52.9 60 52.9
Allen Private Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran School 3 42.9 33.3 75 50 42.9 16.7
Allen Private Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran School 4 33.3 45.5 46.7 54.5 33.3 33.3 35.7 63.6
Allen Private Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran School 5 50 17.6 50 23.5 35.7 11.8 58.3 47.1
Allen Private Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran School 6 50 57.1 10 28.6 10 28.6 40 57.1
Allen Private Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran School 7 40 60 60 40 40 30
Allen Private Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran School 8 70 45.5 50 45.5 50 36.4
Allen Private Woodburn Lutheran School 3 50 62.5 66.7 68.8 50 62.5
Allen Private Woodburn Lutheran School 4 83.3 76.9 75 69.2 75 61.5 83.3 46.2
Allen Private Woodburn Lutheran School 5 61.5 57.1 61.5 42.9 53.8 35.7 84.6 64.3
Allen Private Woodburn Lutheran School 6 80 53.8 70 61.5 70 46.2 90 69.2
Allen Smith Academy for Excellence Smith Academy for Excellence 5 45.5 27.3 27.3 45.5
Allen Timothy L Johnson Academy Timothy L Johnson Academy 3 8.8 10.5 7.4 19 0 8.8
Allen Timothy L Johnson Academy Timothy L Johnson Academy 4 4.4 6.5 4.4 1.6 1.5 1.6 1.5 3.3
Allen Timothy L Johnson Academy Timothy L Johnson Academy 5 11.3 4.3 6.5 2.9 6.5 1.4 8.1 2.9
Allen Timothy L. Johnson Academy Middle Timothy L. Johnson Academy Middle 6 10.4 12.7 4.2 6.3 4.2 3.2 4.2 4.8
Allen Timothy L. Johnson Academy Middle Timothy L. Johnson Academy Middle 7 4.8 12.2 2.4 2.4 2.4 2.4
Allen Timothy L. Johnson Academy Middle Timothy L. Johnson Academy Middle 8 10.3 20.5 0 2.3 0 2.3
Dekalb DeKalb Co Ctl United Sch Dist Country Meadow Elementary School 3 38.6 29.3 52.4 48.8 31 26.8
Dekalb DeKalb Co Ctl United Sch Dist Country Meadow Elementary School 4 38 29.2 47.9 43.8 37.5 22.9 37.5 31.3
Dekalb DeKalb Co Ctl United Sch Dist Country Meadow Elementary School 5 36.7 30.4 33.3 33.9 23.3 25 26.7 37.5
Dekalb DeKalb Co Ctl United Sch Dist DeKalb Middle School 6 46.2 48.4 33.7 36 30.3 32 39.5 44.8
Dekalb DeKalb Co Ctl United Sch Dist DeKalb Middle School 7 50.4 52.2 32.5 33.2 31 31
Dekalb DeKalb Co Ctl United Sch Dist DeKalb Middle School 8 60.4 54.4 34.1 36.7 31.2 33.5
Dekalb DeKalb Co Ctl United Sch Dist James R Watson Elementary School 3 56 58.3 65.9 71.4 49.5 54.8
Dekalb DeKalb Co Ctl United Sch Dist James R Watson Elementary School 4 57.9 58.9 75 68.9 52.6 50 52.6 50
Dekalb DeKalb Co Ctl United Sch Dist James R Watson Elementary School 5 53.6 67.1 48.8 60 36.9 50.6 51.2 69.4
Dekalb DeKalb Co Ctl United Sch Dist McKenney-Harrison Elementary Sch 3 25 38.5 42.2 50 21.1 35.4
Dekalb DeKalb Co Ctl United Sch Dist McKenney-Harrison Elementary Sch 4 37.1 37.8 60.5 40.4 34.9 25.8 35.3 23.6
Dekalb DeKalb Co Ctl United Sch Dist McKenney-Harrison Elementary Sch 5 49.4 45.6 49.4 57.8 40.4 40 45.5 51.1
Dekalb DeKalb Co Ctl United Sch Dist Waterloo Elementary School 3 38.1 7.7 28.6 46.2 28.6 7.7
Dekalb DeKalb Co Ctl United Sch Dist Waterloo Elementary School 4 6.9 31 17.2 27.6 6.9 24.1 17.2 27.6
Dekalb DeKalb Co Ctl United Sch Dist Waterloo Elementary School 5 31 20.7 31 37.9 24.1 13.8 17.2 20.7
Dekalb DeKalb Co Eastern Com Sch Dist Butler Elementary School 3 27.8 18 40.7 49 24.1 16
Dekalb DeKalb Co Eastern Com Sch Dist Butler Elementary School 4 20.8 21.8 22.9 23.6 10.4 12.7 25 25.5
Dekalb DeKalb Co Eastern Com Sch Dist Butler Elementary School 5 31.7 23.9 11.7 13 11.7 10.9 36.7 41.3
Dekalb DeKalb Co Eastern Com Sch Dist Butler Elementary School 6 16.2 26.5 20.6 20.4 14.7 16.3 22.1 36.7
Dekalb DeKalb Co Eastern Com Sch Dist Eastside Junior-Senior High School 7 36.9 37 31.1 27.8 26.2 22.2
Dekalb DeKalb Co Eastern Com Sch Dist Eastside Junior-Senior High School 8 37 34.3 28.7 33.3 22.2 23.2
Dekalb DeKalb Co Eastern Com Sch Dist Riverdale Elementary School 3 30.6 30 47.2 57.5 30.6 27.5
Dekalb DeKalb Co Eastern Com Sch Dist Riverdale Elementary School 4 65.9 55.3 68.3 68.4 53.7 44.7 63.4 55.3
Dekalb DeKalb Co Eastern Com Sch Dist Riverdale Elementary School 5 42.1 61.5 34.2 43.6 21.1 35.9 34.2 46.2
Dekalb DeKalb Co Eastern Com Sch Dist Riverdale Elementary School 6 45.7 44.7 39.1 47.4 32.6 28.9 52.2 52.6
Dekalb Garrett-Keyser-Butler Com Sch Corp Garrett Middle School 6 29.9 17.7 36.5 29.5 19 12.4 30.7 28.7
Dekalb Garrett-Keyser-Butler Com Sch Corp Garrett Middle School 7 37.3 35 40 35.2 26.7 25.4
Dekalb Garrett-Keyser-Butler Com Sch Corp Garrett Middle School 8 30.9 33.8 19.9 28.3 17.2 19.3
Dekalb Garrett-Keyser-Butler Com Sch Corp J E Ober Elementary School 3 18.6 28.8 35.6 46.2 16.1 26.9
Dekalb Garrett-Keyser-Butler Com Sch Corp J E Ober Elementary School 4 24.4 29.4 37.8 39.2 16.8 26.1 30.3 36.1
Dekalb Garrett-Keyser-Butler Com Sch Corp J E Ober Elementary School 5 18.8 19.8 32.8 28.7 13.3 13.2 20.3 13.2
Dekalb Private Lakewood Park Christian School 3 62.2 61.8 64.9 70.6 54.1 55.9
Dekalb Private Lakewood Park Christian School 4 52.5 72.9 42.5 47.9 35 43.8 60 56.3
Dekalb Private Lakewood Park Christian School 5 53.1 42.6 43.8 53.2 37.5 36.2 56.3 40.4
Dekalb Private Lakewood Park Christian School 6 60 42.5 17.1 42.5 11.4 35 34.3 65
Dekalb Private Lakewood Park Christian School 7 50.9 53.5 23.6 37.2 16.4 27.9
Dekalb Private Lakewood Park Christian School 8 61.3 77.1 32.3 18.8 32.3 16.7
Dekalb Private Saint Joseph School 4 61.5 69.2 53.8 46.2
Dekalb Private Saint Joseph School 5 90.9 40 45.5 40 45.5 30 54.5 60
Huntington Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Andrews Elementary School 3 39.7 34 58.6 57.4 37.9 31.9
Huntington Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Andrews Elementary School 4 38.6 38.3 50.9 56.7 33.3 35 38.6 36.7
Huntington Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Andrews Elementary School 5 24.5 35.9 34.7 56.3 16.3 32.8 34.7 43.8
Huntington Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Crestview Middle School 6 35.6 30.2 20 23.5 16.3 17.9 33.3 35.1
Huntington Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Crestview Middle School 7 34.3 33.3 28.6 26.9 22.6 20.4
Huntington Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Crestview Middle School 8 42.5 31.3 35.4 33.3 29.6 20
Huntington Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Flint Springs Elementary 3 37 42 34.2 43.2 24.7 30.9
Huntington Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Flint Springs Elementary 4 40.8 38 51.3 46.5 34.2 29.6 51.3 39.4
Huntington Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Flint Springs Elementary 5 35 52.8 20 47.2 16.3 44.4 35 54.2
Huntington Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Horace Mann Elementary 3 30.4 29.7 50.6 39.1 25.3 26.6
Huntington Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Horace Mann Elementary 4 28.6 25 33.9 32.9 23.2 18.4 33.9 23.7
Huntington Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Horace Mann Elementary 5 23.4 43.1 20.3 29.8 12.5 22.8 26.6 31
Huntington Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Lincoln Elementary School 3 29.2 25.9 27.7 40.7 21.5 25.9
Huntington Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Lincoln Elementary School 4 10.3 12.5 22.4 35.9 8.6 9.4 15.5 21.9
Huntington Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Lincoln Elementary School 5 9.4 18 17.2 31.1 6.3 14.8 14.1 8.2
Huntington Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Riverview School 6 35.2 33.5 27.8 28.8 21.8 19 38.5 38.4
Huntington Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Riverview School 7 37.1 41.6 26.9 24.7 17.8 19.2
Huntington Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Riverview School 8 49.4 41.6 31.2 21.6 28.2 18.9
Huntington Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Roanoke Elementary School 3 50 37.3 62.1 52.2 47 29.9
Huntington Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Roanoke Elementary School 4 37.8 52.5 43.2 63.9 24.3 44.3 44.6 52.5
Huntington Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Roanoke Elementary School 5 41 41.9 42.9 43.2 33.7 29.7 56 52.7
Huntington Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Salamonie School 3 46.8 47.4 66 86.8 42.6 44.7
Huntington Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Salamonie School 4 44.2 40.4 51.2 53.8 41.9 32.7 34.9 34.6
Huntington Huntington Co Com Sch Corp Salamonie School 5 41.3 43.2 45.7 31.8 34.8 27.3 47.8 38.6
Huntington Private Huntington Catholic School 3 45.5 47.4 63.6 57.9 45.5 47.4
Huntington Private Huntington Catholic School 4 50 50 50 57.1 40 50 20 50
Huntington Private Huntington Catholic School 5 18.2 45.5 36.4 36.4 9.1 18.2 27.3 9.1
Huntington Private Huntington Catholic School 6 60 66.7 70 50 60 41.7 60 58.3
Huntington Private Huntington Catholic School 7 58.3 41.7 33.3
Kosciusko Private Lakeland Christian Academy 3 66.7 73.3 75 80 66.7 73.3
Kosciusko Private Lakeland Christian Academy 4 43.8 60 43.8 60 37.5 40 50 60
Kosciusko Private Lakeland Christian Academy 5 70.6 66.7 70.6 81 64.7 57.1 94.1 61.9
Kosciusko Private Lakeland Christian Academy 6 70.6 79.2 41.2 95.8 35.3 79.2 41.2 75
Kosciusko Private Lakeland Christian Academy 7 80 54.8 54.5 35.5 60 32.3
Kosciusko Private Lakeland Christian Academy 8 73.1 60 46.2 45 42.3 45
Kosciusko Private Sacred Heart School 3 62.5 21.1 87.5 36.8 62.5 21.1
Kosciusko Private Sacred Heart School 4 57.1 68.2 52.4 50 47.6 50 61.9 63.6
Kosciusko Private Sacred Heart School 5 46.7 59.1 53.3 50 46.7 50 46.7 40.9
Kosciusko Private Sacred Heart School 6 72.7 62.5 72.7 43.8 63.6 43.8 63.6 75
Kosciusko Tippecanoe Valley School Corp Mentone Elementary School 3 38.3 44.3 63.3 54.3 33.3 37.1
Kosciusko Tippecanoe Valley School Corp Mentone Elementary School 4 45.9 46.5 54.1 56.3 42.6 38 44.3 36.6
Kosciusko Tippecanoe Valley School Corp Mentone Elementary School 5 30.1 50 37 45.5 26 40.9 31.5 25.8
Kosciusko Tippecanoe Valley School Corp Tippecanoe Valley Middle School 6 34.5 21.2 47.9 36.5 30.3 17.5 47.9 24.8
Kosciusko Tippecanoe Valley School Corp Tippecanoe Valley Middle School 7 46.8 33.1 29.8 32.2 25.5 25.4
Kosciusko Tippecanoe Valley School Corp Tippecanoe Valley Middle School 8 34 50.4 38.3 52.5 25.5 41.8
Kosciusko Warsaw Community Schools Claypool Elementary School 3 37.5 38.7 43.8 61.3 34.4 35.5
Kosciusko Warsaw Community Schools Claypool Elementary School 4 36.6 50 48.8 52.6 34.1 42.1 26.8 35.1
Kosciusko Warsaw Community Schools Claypool Elementary School 5 30.8 34.2 25.6 31.6 15.4 21.1 28.2 31.6
Kosciusko Warsaw Community Schools Claypool Elementary School 6 45 46.5 62.5 58.1 40 44.2 55 52.5
Kosciusko Warsaw Community Schools Edgewood Middle School 7 47.6 53.8 43.6 48.7 37.5 41.2
Kosciusko Warsaw Community Schools Edgewood Middle School 8 55.6 55.1 37.9 41.8 35.7 38.2
Kosciusko Warsaw Community Schools Eisenhower Elementary School 3 65.7 62.7 72.9 62.2 61.4 54.1
Kosciusko Warsaw Community Schools Eisenhower Elementary School 4 61.3 54.4 56.5 54.4 50 45.6 45.2 42.6
Kosciusko Warsaw Community Schools Eisenhower Elementary School 5 56.4 55.4 48.7 53.8 43.6 46.2 56.4 47.7
Kosciusko Warsaw Community Schools Eisenhower Elementary School 6 45 42.1 51.7 63.2 35 42.1 40 44.7
Kosciusko Warsaw Community Schools Harrison Elementary School 3 50 38.6 56.9 55.7 44.8 34.3
Kosciusko Warsaw Community Schools Harrison Elementary School 4 48 67.3 58.7 67.3 41.3 59.2 33.3 50
Kosciusko Warsaw Community Schools Harrison Elementary School 5 36.8 43.2 27.9 40.5 23.5 31.1 23.5 29.7
Kosciusko Warsaw Community Schools Harrison Elementary School 6 48.5 25.4 37.3 22.2 33.3 14.3 47 28.6
Kosciusko Warsaw Community Schools Jefferson Elementary School 3 40.4 26.3 55.3 28.1 40.4 19.3
Kosciusko Warsaw Community Schools Jefferson Elementary School 4 42.9 36.2 53.1 36.2 40.8 27.7 42.9 28.3
Kosciusko Warsaw Community Schools Jefferson Elementary School 5 32.1 49.1 39.3 52.7 23.2 47.3 42.9 56.4
Kosciusko Warsaw Community Schools Jefferson Elementary School 6 37.9 27.3 28.8 33.3 24.2 24.1 36.4 32.7
Kosciusko Warsaw Community Schools Lakeview Middle School 7 39.8 35.2 39.3 38.4 31.1 29.2
Kosciusko Warsaw Community Schools Lakeview Middle School 8 42 42.1 31.7 37.7 23.5 31.6
Kosciusko Warsaw Community Schools Leesburg Elementary School 3 62.3 28.2 73.6 30.6 58.5 22.4
Kosciusko Warsaw Community Schools Leesburg Elementary School 4 26.7 41.9 28.3 48.4 16.7 33.9 15 40.3
Kosciusko Warsaw Community Schools Leesburg Elementary School 5 29.7 13.6 48.4 25.4 25 6.8 21.9 8.5
Kosciusko Warsaw Community Schools Leesburg Elementary School 6 45.7 34.3 54.3 38.6 37 27.1 43.5 25.7
Kosciusko Warsaw Community Schools Lincoln Elementary School 3 38 38.5 49.4 44.6 31.6 36.9
Kosciusko Warsaw Community Schools Lincoln Elementary School 4 54.2 48.6 58.3 54.2 47.2 40.3 47.2 48.6
Kosciusko Warsaw Community Schools Lincoln Elementary School 5 57.7 51.5 70.5 52.2 55.1 43.3 41 37.3
Kosciusko Warsaw Community Schools Lincoln Elementary School 6 52.5 65.3 52.5 57.7 44.3 52.1 37.7 54.9
Kosciusko Warsaw Community Schools Madison Elementary School 3 44.4 25.8 55.6 34.8 38.1 18.2
Kosciusko Warsaw Community Schools Madison Elementary School 4 42.9 41 54.5 45.9 32.5 34.4 42.1 41
Kosciusko Warsaw Community Schools Madison Elementary School 5 47.4 65.8 59 71.4 42.3 61.8 39.7 27.6
Kosciusko Warsaw Community Schools Madison Elementary School 6 43.7 56 40.2 66.7 36 50.7 42 49.3
Kosciusko Warsaw Community Schools Washington Elementary School 3 53.4 47.1 65.9 55.3 48.9 43.5
Kosciusko Warsaw Community Schools Washington Elementary School 4 35.3 39.3 36.8 47.6 32.4 34.5 39.7 41.7
Kosciusko Warsaw Community Schools Washington Elementary School 5 44 29.6 47.6 28.2 35.7 22.5 49.4 36.2
Kosciusko Warsaw Community Schools Washington Elementary School 6 46.3 41 32.5 37.8 27.5 30.5 51.3 34.9
Kosciusko Wawasee Community School Corp Milford School 3 56.9 50 68.6 54.3 51 43.5
Kosciusko Wawasee Community School Corp Milford School 4 37.5 51.8 47.5 53.6 27.5 46.4 50 55.4
Kosciusko Wawasee Community School Corp Milford School 5 35.4 34.9 25 23.3 18.8 20.9 25 23.3
Kosciusko Wawasee Community School Corp Milford School 6 28.6 29.8 16.1 21.3 10.7 14.9 33.9 25.5
Kosciusko Wawasee Community School Corp Milford School 7 23.7 32.1 25.4 18.6 16.9 12.5
Kosciusko Wawasee Community School Corp Milford School 8 36.2 36.2 19 29.3 19 20.7
Kosciusko Wawasee Community School Corp North Webster Elementary School 3 46.8 47.5 46.8 45.9 38.7 37.7
Kosciusko Wawasee Community School Corp North Webster Elementary School 4 34.4 50.8 33.3 45.9 22.2 39.3 28.1 42.6
Kosciusko Wawasee Community School Corp North Webster Elementary School 5 45.3 52.2 26.6 34.8 21.9 31.9 36.5 33.3
Kosciusko Wawasee Community School Corp Syracuse Elementary School 3 34.5 42.5 48.3 50 31 36.3
Kosciusko Wawasee Community School Corp Syracuse Elementary School 4 47.3 35.6 60.4 48.9 44 31.1 40.7 34.4
Kosciusko Wawasee Community School Corp Syracuse Elementary School 5 31.6 34.5 39.8 36.8 25.5 25.3 39.6 33.7
Kosciusko Wawasee Community School Corp Wawasee Middle School 6 26.7 28.7 22.7 24.1 15.1 18.7 24.4 31.1
Kosciusko Wawasee Community School Corp Wawasee Middle School 7 32.1 27.7 26.7 27.6 18.8 18.5
Kosciusko Wawasee Community School Corp Wawasee Middle School 8 42.2 28.3 22.3 31.2 21.1 20.8
Kosciusko Whitko Community School Corp Pierceton Elementary School 3 22.9 20 33.3 30 18.8 13.3
Kosciusko Whitko Community School Corp Pierceton Elementary School 4 18 20.4 24.5 28.6 16.3 12.2 22.4 24.5
Kosciusko Whitko Community School Corp Pierceton Elementary School 5 32.5 23.5 37.5 31.4 22.5 17.6 32.5 43.1
Kosciusko Whitko Community School Corp Pierceton Elementary School 6 38 18.4 26.5 34.2 18.4 15.8 34 42.1
Noble Central Noble Com School Corp Central Noble Elementary School 3 28.4 32.5 52.7 43.8 25.7 28.8
Noble Central Noble Com School Corp Central Noble Elementary School 4 29.8 25 46.8 47.1 28.7 20.6 31.9 29.4
Noble Central Noble Com School Corp Central Noble Elementary School 5 34.9 31.3 40.7 48.2 31.4 26.5 33.7 31.3
Noble Central Noble Com School Corp Central Noble Junior Senior HS 6 33.7 24.4 25.6 23.3 16.3 17.4 34.1 32.6
Noble Central Noble Com School Corp Central Noble Junior Senior HS 7 35.2 40 24.7 30.6 21.3 22.4
Noble Central Noble Com School Corp Central Noble Junior Senior HS 8 37.6 36 19.8 24.4 16.8 19.8
Noble East Noble School Corporation Avilla Elementary School 3 54.5 38.3 58.2 48.3 43.6 35
Noble East Noble School Corporation Avilla Elementary School 4 42.3 56.7 40.4 56.7 32.7 43.3 40.4 56.7
Noble East Noble School Corporation Avilla Elementary School 5 36.1 47.3 29.5 27.3 21.3 23.6 32.8 29.1
Noble East Noble School Corporation East Noble Middle School 6 29.5 23.9 31.5 34.2 20.3 18.5 34.3 27.4
Noble East Noble School Corporation East Noble Middle School 7 28.8 29 30.7 33.1 23.6 19.7
Noble East Noble School Corporation East Noble Middle School 8 25.3 29.3 17.9 22.2 12.5 17.5
Noble East Noble School Corporation North Side Elementary School 3 24.4 18.8 22 25 17.1 14.6
Noble East Noble School Corporation North Side Elementary School 4 32.8 40.5 40.3 37.8 22.4 29.7 35.8 45.9
Noble East Noble School Corporation North Side Elementary School 5 10.5 24.2 26.3 22.6 7.9 11.3 26.3 17.7
Noble East Noble School Corporation Rome City Elementary School 3 18.2 30 31.8 35 13.6 22.5
Noble East Noble School Corporation Rome City Elementary School 4 29.5 40 38.6 46.7 25 30 29.5 43.3
Noble East Noble School Corporation Rome City Elementary School 5 35.1 25 24.3 33.3 21.6 19.4 16.2 27.8
Noble East Noble School Corporation South Side Elementary School 3 20.5 29.6 36.4 42.6 20.5 24.1
Noble East Noble School Corporation South Side Elementary School 4 30 26.1 42 30.4 26 23.9 24 26.1
Noble East Noble School Corporation South Side Elementary School 5 20.9 20.8 37.3 35.4 17.9 14.6 19.7 10.4
Noble East Noble School Corporation Wayne Center Elem School 3 27.3 36.8 34.5 36.8 14.5 31.6
Noble East Noble School Corporation Wayne Center Elem School 4 26.7 37 26.2 25.9 18.3 18.5 26.7 35.2
Noble East Noble School Corporation Wayne Center Elem School 5 28.9 45.2 33.3 22.6 15.6 19.4 51.1 29
Noble Private Islamic Academy of Kendallville 4 0 0 0 0
Noble Private Saint Mary Elementary School 3 53.8 70 76.9 80 53.8 60
Noble Private Saint Mary Elementary School 4 80 61.5 80 69.2 73.3 61.5 80 61.5
Noble Private Saint Mary Elementary School 5 63.6 78.6 27.3 64.3 27.3 57.1 63.6 57.1
Noble Private St John Lutheran School 4 60 31.6 70 57.9 50 31.6 70 47.4
Noble West Noble School Corporation West Noble Elementary School 3 23.8 34 31.1 45.5 17.9 29.4
Noble West Noble School Corporation West Noble Elementary School 4 27.4 28.2 37.8 46.2 22.2 23.7 17.8 18.6
Noble West Noble School Corporation West Noble Middle School 5 29.5 24.5 24.1 27.3 18.5 15.1 33.5 27.3
Noble West Noble School Corporation West Noble Middle School 6 33.2 30.9 20.8 22.3 15.3 16.6 33 32.6
Noble West Noble School Corporation West Noble Middle School 7 27.5 33 24.6 27.2 16.4 20.9
Noble West Noble School Corporation West Noble Middle School 8 32.3 39.1 43.9 55 25.4 33.7
Steuben Fremont Community Schools Fremont Elementary School 3 35.3 46 50 52.4 32.4 41.3
Steuben Fremont Community Schools Fremont Elementary School 4 43.8 41.7 47.9 41.7 38.4 29.2 52.1 44.4
Steuben Fremont Community Schools Fremont Middle School 5 27.3 46.5 14.3 34.3 13 28.6 39 44.3
Steuben Fremont Community Schools Fremont Middle School 6 39.4 33.3 40.8 38.7 29.6 25.3 52.1 33.3
Steuben Fremont Community Schools Fremont Middle School 7 57.7 52.8 50.7 50 45.1 41.7
Steuben Fremont Community Schools Fremont Middle School 8 41.6 54.9 35.1 70.4 29.9 53.5
Steuben Hamilton Community Schools Hamilton Community Elementary Sch 3 43.5 20.7 65.2 34.5 39.1 17.2
Steuben Hamilton Community Schools Hamilton Community Elementary Sch 4 29.2 26.3 29.2 36.8 25 5.3 37.5 57.9
Steuben Hamilton Community Schools Hamilton Community Elementary Sch 5 37.5 34.8 45.8 47.8 29.2 30.4 33.3 43.5
Steuben Hamilton Community Schools Hamilton Community High School 6 4 30.4 8 13 4 13 4 30.4
Steuben Hamilton Community Schools Hamilton Community High School 7 31.8 22.7 27.3 9.1 22.7 9.1
Steuben Hamilton Community Schools Hamilton Community High School 8 16.7 40.9 12.5 13.6 12.5 13.6
Steuben MSD Steuben County Angola Middle School 6 44.1 49.1 34.7 36.7 28.7 33.7 50.3 47
Steuben MSD Steuben County Angola Middle School 7 43.5 44.2 31.1 34.5 27.4 28.1
Steuben MSD Steuben County Angola Middle School 8 45.1 49.8 41.9 46.4 33 38.9
Steuben MSD Steuben County Carlin Park Elementary School 3 20 18.6 32.5 30.2 15 11.6
Steuben MSD Steuben County Carlin Park Elementary School 4 33.3 22.5 28.2 26.8 25.6 10 30.8 25
Steuben MSD Steuben County Carlin Park Elementary School 5 34.1 42.1 31.7 34.2 24.4 28.9 41.5 47.4
Steuben MSD Steuben County Hendry Park Elementary School 3 28.6 42 41.1 54 21.4 38
Steuben MSD Steuben County Hendry Park Elementary School 4 36.5 43.9 54.7 38.6 25.4 29.8 25.4 35.1
Steuben MSD Steuben County Hendry Park Elementary School 5 20.9 44.4 27.9 42.9 11.6 30.2 34.9 54
Steuben MSD Steuben County Pleasant Lake Elementary School 3 50 47.1 33.3 58.8 29.2 41.2
Steuben MSD Steuben County Pleasant Lake Elementary School 4 36.4 45 22.7 70 18.2 40 36.4 40
Steuben MSD Steuben County Pleasant Lake Elementary School 5 41.2 42.9 35.3 23.8 29.4 23.8 41.2 38.1
Steuben MSD Steuben County Ryan Park Elementary School 3 39.4 32.4 57.6 57.4 36.4 26.5
Steuben MSD Steuben County Ryan Park Elementary School 4 53.3 65.2 63.3 80.3 48.3 59.1 58.3 63.6
Steuben MSD Steuben County Ryan Park Elementary School 5 47.6 38.1 49.2 47.6 36.5 30.2 55.6 46
Wells MSD Bluffton-Harrison Bluffton-Harrison Elementary Sch 3 47.8 41.5 57.3 57.6 44.6 39
Wells MSD Bluffton-Harrison Bluffton-Harrison Elementary Sch 4 32.6 42.1 34 52.6 27.8 37.5 34 47.4
Wells MSD Bluffton-Harrison Bluffton-Harrison Middle School 5 36.6 30.8 30.4 42.5 24.1 28.8 45.5 28.8
Wells MSD Bluffton-Harrison Bluffton-Harrison Middle School 6 40.1 43.9 32.2 28.5 25.7 24.4 42.1 50.4
Wells MSD Bluffton-Harrison Bluffton-Harrison Middle School 7 44.3 43.6 35.2 30.8 31.1 25.6
Wells MSD Bluffton-Harrison Bluffton-Harrison Middle School 8 41.7 50.8 39.6 29.1 33.3 25.6
Wells Northern Wells Community Schools Lancaster Central School 3 44.3 44.3 60.8 59.1 43 42
Wells Northern Wells Community Schools Lancaster Central School 4 44.4 52.7 52.2 57.1 37.8 40.7 37.8 40.7
Wells Northern Wells Community Schools Lancaster Central School 5 52.3 50 51.1 55.6 39.8 43.3 46.6 37.8
Wells Northern Wells Community Schools Norwell Middle School 6 38.6 46.4 48.1 50.2 30.1 39.8 49.5 42.2
Wells Northern Wells Community Schools Norwell Middle School 7 54.5 52.3 43.9 53.5 36 41.3
Wells Northern Wells Community Schools Norwell Middle School 8 53.1 59.2 50.9 55 41.7 45.5
Wells Northern Wells Community Schools Ossian Elementary 3 50 34 57.3 45.4 40.2 30.9
Wells Northern Wells Community Schools Ossian Elementary 4 39 43.4 45.5 55.4 27.3 33.7 40.3 47
Wells Northern Wells Community Schools Ossian Elementary 5 40.4 47.5 45.2 37.5 32.7 27.5 33.7 40
Wells Southern Wells Com Schools Southern Wells Elementary School 3 37.9 45.3 51.5 59.4 36.4 39.1
Wells Southern Wells Com Schools Southern Wells Elementary School 4 36.1 38.4 44.3 42.5 27.9 31.5 45.9 43.8
Wells Southern Wells Com Schools Southern Wells Elementary School 5 39.2 37.5 45.1 48.4 33.3 34.4 39.2 37.5
Wells Southern Wells Com Schools Southern Wells Elementary School 6 41.5 39.3 42.4 42.6 33.8 32.8 40.9 42.6
Wells Southern Wells Com Schools Southern Wells Jr-Sr High School 7 50.7 52.2 39.7 38.8 38.4 35.8
Wells Southern Wells Com Schools Southern Wells Jr-Sr High School 8 54.7 63.8 25 42 21.9 40.6
Whitley Smith-Green Community Schools Churubusco Elementary School 3 35.5 32.1 59.2 51.9 35.5 25.9
Whitley Smith-Green Community Schools Churubusco Elementary School 4 45.1 29.1 42.9 34.2 31.9 17.7 46.2 30.8
Whitley Smith-Green Community Schools Churubusco Elementary School 5 56.4 57 46.2 49.5 39.7 38.7 65.4 57
Whitley Smith-Green Community Schools Churubusco Jr-Sr High School 6 42.9 42.3 26.7 33.3 24.4 32.1 40.4 43.6
Whitley Smith-Green Community Schools Churubusco Jr-Sr High School 7 28.9 37.6 22.7 25.8 14.4 22.6
Whitley Smith-Green Community Schools Churubusco Jr-Sr High School 8 36.3 21.9 16.5 9.4 14.3 5.2
Whitley Whitko Community School Corp South Whitley Elementary School 3 54.1 32.4 59.5 58.8 48.6 29.4
Whitley Whitko Community School Corp South Whitley Elementary School 4 61.5 35.7 35 50 33.3 35.7 53.8 50
Whitley Whitko Community School Corp South Whitley Elementary School 5 50 61.3 50 58.1 41.7 41.9 50 54.8
Whitley Whitko Community School Corp South Whitley Elementary School 6 42.9 48.7 17.1 48.7 14.3 38.5 29.4 34.2
Whitley Whitko Community School Corp Whitko Jr/Sr High School 7 25.6 31.6 9.9 13.9 8.6 7.6
Whitley Whitko Community School Corp Whitko Jr/Sr High School 8 32 20 14.1 11.8 14.1 10.6
Whitley Whitley County Con Schools Coesse School 3 54.3 31.1 67.4 53.3 50 31.1
Whitley Whitley County Con Schools Coesse School 4 42 53.2 54 46.8 36 40.4 44 42.6
Whitley Whitley County Con Schools Coesse School 5 35.6 58.3 39 41.7 27.1 31.3 40.7 22.9
Whitley Whitley County Con Schools Indian Springs Middle School 6 37.1 39.5 30.5 27.6 25.7 23 49.3 50.5
Whitley Whitley County Con Schools Indian Springs Middle School 7 37.4 47.8 28.1 31.6 23.2 27.3
Whitley Whitley County Con Schools Indian Springs Middle School 8 46.8 38.6 25.9 21.1 23.2 17.3
Whitley Whitley County Con Schools Little Turtle Elementary School 3 36 36.2 43.8 44.8 29.2 29.5
Whitley Whitley County Con Schools Little Turtle Elementary School 4 20.7 36.8 30.5 35.6 13.4 28.7 33.8 40.2
Whitley Whitley County Con Schools Little Turtle Elementary School 5 36 38.3 40.9 36.2 27.3 27.7 42.7 31.2
Whitley Whitley County Con Schools Mary Raber Elementary School 3 39.3 28.9 53.6 42.1 35.7 26.3
Whitley Whitley County Con Schools Mary Raber Elementary School 4 24.1 29.6 24.1 44.4 17.2 25.9 32.1 51.9
Whitley Whitley County Con Schools Mary Raber Elementary School 5 26.8 32.1 19.5 28.6 14.6 17.9 22 7.1
Whitley Whitley County Con Schools Northern Heights Elementary School 3 51.6 55.4 60.9 63.9 46.9 51.8
Whitley Whitley County Con Schools Northern Heights Elementary School 4 40.8 43.1 54.9 58.3 33.8 36.1 42.3 47.2
Whitley Whitley County Con Schools Northern Heights Elementary School 5 38.5 39.7 47.3 47.4 33 30.8 41.1 46.2

