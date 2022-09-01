A Fort Wayne university announced today it will expand its K-12 camp offerings and start new year-round after-school programs with a $1 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc.
Indiana Tech isn't the only area institution benefiting from Lilly's Indiana Youth Programs on Campus initiative. The University of Saint Francis announced Monday it received $862,346, and Angola-based Trine University previously publicized its $845,557 award.
The private philanthropic foundation launched the initiative last year to help Indiana colleges and universities, both public and private, create or enhance high-quality, on-campus programs for children ages 5 to 18. Goals listed on its website include increasing the number of students who attend Indiana colleges and obtain postsecondary degrees and credentials.
The endowment has approved $22.6 million in planning grants and program implementation grants, it said in a news release. The 27 recently announced implementation grant recipients also include Purdue University, $733,173, and Indiana University Foundation, $899,541.
Indiana Tech is among seven recipients that received $1 million. Karl Einolf, university president, said the school has a history of providing summer camps for children interested in science, technology, math and engineering fields.
"This new grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. will allow our university (to) take these offerings to a new level," Einolf said in a statement. "We'll be able to reach students year-round by growing our existing camps, adding after-school programs and developing new camps hosted by our College of Arts and Sciences, College of Business and Talwar College of Engineering and Computer Sciences."