Indiana Tech will kick off the public phase of a $26.2 million campaign today as part of homecoming weekend.
Karl Einolf, university president, said Thursday the private institution has raised the bulk of its goal – more than $25 million – since launching the Building a Century of Excellence campaign three years ago.
“The Building a Century of Excellence campaign will help put our university in (an) even better position to serve the students of today and tomorrow,” he said in a statement. Indiana Tech will mark its 100th anniversary in 2030.
Running through 2024, the campaign has a $10 million fundraising goal for the expansion and renovation of Zollner Engineering Center. The new addition opened in August for the start of fall semester, the release said, and the remaining work is scheduled to be completed next September.
The fundraising goals for scholarships and athletics total $10 million. The money will support endowed and spendable scholarships, a new indoor track and field facility and improvements at existing athletics facilities, the university said.
Enhancing student success is the campaign’s other area of focus. Donations will help Indiana Tech add to the experiential, out-of-classroom career experiences available to all students, the release said. It will also improve the McMillen Library through the growth of its Writing Center, Teaching Excellence Center and Oral Communication Center. This fundraising goal is $3.8 million.
The campaign sought to raise $2.4 million in grants and foundation support and has exceeded that goal with about $2.5 million raised so far, according to its website.