MieLecia Martin learned of the National Society of Black Engineers when, as an Indiana Tech student, she sought to activate a group on campus for women pursuing a career in that field.
An upperclassman pulled her aside and told her nobody would join that. The student instead suggested she revive the university’s National Society of Black Engineers chapter, also known as NSBE.
It was easier said than done. Noting this happened about a decade ago, Martin recalled struggles to find an adviser and to host events on campus.
“We ran into every brick wall,” said Martin, now a project manager for a robotics company in Atlanta.
That’s why she gets emotional when she thinks of the now-booming chapter, which will hold its 17th annual banquet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
The on-campus fundraiser supports students’ participation in regional and national conferences. The keynote speaker is Gabriella Smith, the chapter’s chartering president and electrical systems manager at Boeing.
Chartered in 2005, the group now boasts about two dozen members. Their average GPA was 3.2 as of the 2021-22 year, and chapter graduates have had a 100% job placement rate since 2016.
Along with pursuing professional opportunities, members have also logged volunteer hours at Community Harvest Food Bank and co-hosted workshops in recent years for children involved in the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne.
“I’m really proud of the chapter,” Martin said. “I’m proud of them for keeping the legacy going. I’m proud of them for holding the torch and holding it high.”
‘Lift as you climb’
Although NSBE has more than 600 chapters and more than 24,000 active members worldwide, Indiana Tech’s chapter is unique to northeast Indiana.
Susan McGrade, a longtime adviser, is unaware of another chapter nearby. Spokesmen for Purdue University Fort Wayne and Trine University – other local institutions with engineering programs – confirmed NSBE doesn’t have a presence on campus, although the former used to have a chapter. Trine, which is based in Angola, has a Black Student Union and multiple engineering organizations.
At Indiana Tech, chapter dues are $10 per semester. All students – regardless of ethnicity and academic major – are welcome to join if they support the organization’s mission, which includes increasing the number of culturally responsible Black engineers.
“It means being aware of the cultural issues surrounding race in the United States and to give back – to lift as you climb,” McGrade said. “Inequities are huge in STEM careers.”
STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.
Black workers represent 11% of all employed adults but constitute 9% of those in STEM occupations, according to a 2021 Pew Research Center report. The think tank, which analyzed federal employment and education data, found Black workers’ share is even lower in engineering jobs – 5%.
The educational system has similar trends. As of 2018, the research center said, Black students earned 7% of STEM bachelor’s degrees, yet their share of all bachelor’s degrees was 10%.
Martin, the alumna who helped revive Indiana Tech’s NSBE chapter, doesn’t underestimate the effect the group had on her collegiate career. It gave her the support system she needed to earn her degree.
“If it wasn’t for (McGrade), I wouldn’t have graduated from college,” said Martin, explaining the chapter needed a faculty adviser to operate. “I’m so thankful she believed in us when it was just three students.”
The chapter’s outreach programs expose children to the numerous career possibilities in engineering, alumnus Desmond Jones said. Some younger students might think success in sports is their only option.
“Anytime you get a chance to have a group of people who can bond together and accomplish something that’s not the norm, it’s exceptional,” Jones said of the chapter’s impact.
A study of success
Martin’s experience of finding support within NSBE isn’t an anomaly. In 2016, McGrade and a previous Indiana Tech chapter adviser published a study about the local student organization. They found 81.8% of Black engineering students who were members graduated within six years compared with 7.7% of their counterparts who weren’t members.
The research included student interviews to better understand why NSBE was effective. Themes about family, confidence and pride were prevalent.
“The students spoke over and over about the fact that it was a safe environment,” McGrade said.
Martin started at Indiana Tech as the only Black student in most of her classes. She described how lost she felt as a freshman, when her classmates would all understand assignments because of lessons they got in high school.
“They were going to town, and I had no clue what to do,” Martin said, noting it’s scary to ask for help when nobody else looks like you.
Jones had the opposite experience in a class where he was the only Black person. He was the only student who understood the material because of his prior exposure to the topic.
“They were looking at me, like who are you?” said Jones, who now works at United Technologies in Fort Wayne.
“Are you some Black white kid? Because you shouldn’t understand this.”
NSBE gives Black students a place where they don’t have to worry about stereotypes or feel like they are the only representative of their race, McGrade said.
The chapter meets weekly on Monday evenings, which prevents some students from participating, the adviser said. She cited work, transportation issues and involvement in other activities, including athletics, as reasons why not every Black engineering student joins NSBE.
“Once students join, they typically stay with us until they graduate,” McGrade said. “Part of the challenge is making sure as many join as possible.”
Creating a network
Indiana Tech’s NSBE chapter has provided members with a support network that reaches beyond the Fort Wayne campus.
Darrell Martin, the chapter president, has leaned on alumni for resume advice and professional opportunities. When he interned last summer in Fort Worth, Texas, he connected with members of other NSBE chapters, he said, adding they would socialize with each other.
Similarly, MieLecia Martin, the alumna in Atlanta, feels a sense of security when her travels for work take her to cities where she has friends from the society. That knowledge also reassures her mother.
“It’s like a family,” she said.
The connections NSBE fosters are invaluable, McGrade said.
“The truth is, not all networks are open to Black students,” the adviser said, referring to informal networks found at places such as golf courses or churches. “NSBE creates those spaces to be in the right places at the right time.”
Such access should be available to Indiana Tech students indefinitely. In 2019, the chapter had saved enough money to start an operational endowment with an initial deposit of $30,000, McGrade said. She explained that means the group will earn interest on that amount every year in perpetuity.
“I thought it was an incredibly generous, mature and strategic decision for that year’s NSBE chapter,” she said.
“They could have decided to keep the money in an account and use it for their expenses, but instead they chose to invest for the long-term health of the organization.”