Statewide enrollment at public colleges generally remained flat this fall as most reported fewer students, with exceptions including the flagship campuses for Indiana and Purdue universities.
Among private colleges, some in northeast Indiana touted record numbers despite years of declining college-going rates, which fell to 53% for the high school graduating class of 2020, according to the most recent data available.
Meanwhile, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education recently sought to understand why Hoosiers pursue or don’t pursue a college education. In-depth interviews with more than 100 people and a survey of 1,254 others revealed two key themes, a news release said: College is too expensive, and college isn’t necessary.
“I think we’re still facing that challenge of the value perception,” Commissioner Chris Lowery said, noting enrollment among undergraduate residents is down 17% from 2017.
Lowery and other officials hope a new campaign – the Education Value Movement – will help stem the falling college-going rate and encourage more people to pursue some form of education or training after high school.
Efforts include equipping trusted messengers – including educators, nonprofits and faith-based groups – with tools and resources to encourage prospective students to seek a degree or credential.
“It is important to approach the college conversation in ways that don’t automatically turn people off the idea,” Lowery said, “and that starts with acknowledging the skepticism, helping students and adult learners navigate the cost and connecting everyone to the myriad resources Indiana makes available.”
Regional Purdue, IU enrollment
This fall marked the first time since at least 2018 that the number of degree-seeking students increased at Indiana’s public colleges and universities, but the 144-person gain represented only a 0.1% change from the previous fall’s total of 239,799 students. Enrollment has dropped by 9% since 2017, according to the commission, which annually produces a fall census enrollment summary.
Along with providing statewide information, the report breaks down head counts by two-year and four-year institutions; undergraduate and graduate students; resident and non-resident students; and individual campuses.
Two-year institutions – which saw their head count drop by 7.1% the previous fall – collectively reported a 4.4% gain this fall, although enrollment remained down by 21.4% compared with fall 2017.
Enrollment at four-year schools fell by 1.1%, with Purdue University Fort Wayne reporting a similar loss – 1.9%, for a total of 6,092 students compared with 6,211 the previous fall.
Purdue Fort Wayne enrolled a record number of international students – 339 compared with 224 the previous fall, a 51% increase, said Krissy Surface, vice chancellor for enrollment management and the student experience. Together, the fall’s international students represented 54 countries.
Many international students come to Fort Wayne through the redirect process, which involves the regional campus recruiting applicants who weren’t admitted to the flagship campus in West Lafayette, Surface said.
“There are students who want to be in the (Purdue) system,” she said.
Purdue Fort Wayne’s enrollment strategy also includes a focus on student retention, which has been a problem area but is improving, Surface said. For example, the university experienced a retention increase of 5.5% in fall 2022 compared with fall 2021.
The commission doesn’t provide IU Fort Wayne enrollment data – that’s included in IUPUI’s head count – but the local campus reported “steady” fall enrollment of 913 undergraduate students and 123 graduate students across seven schools.
Deborah Garrison, IU Fort Wayne vice chancellor and dean, said the head count is encouraging considering a national trend in higher education toward declining enrollment.
“This year’s enrollment of more than 1,000 students demonstrates IU Fort Wayne’s commitment to educating the next generation of health professionals and leaders in our community,” Garrison said in a statement. “With a critical workforce shortage in the health care industry, we will do everything we can to support the needs of Fort Wayne and the northeast Indiana region.”
David Chappell, IU Fort Wayne director of enrollment management, said leaders are optimistic about spring enrollment because the campus is experiencing higher-than-normal interest in its health professions programs, as indicated by an increase in applications and admissions.
Breaking records
This fall was a record-breaking semester for at least three private colleges in northeast Indiana.
Trine University’s head count increased by 56.6% from the previous fall with a total of 8,446 students. The tally included a record 2,287 students at its Angola campus; more than 3,000 students in hybrid graduate programs at Trine’s education center in Detroit; and almost 500 students in similar programs in Phoenix, a news release said.
“Trine University prides itself on its innovative, flexible approach in providing an education that meets the needs of our students and the demands of industry, an approach that is validated in these unprecedented enrollment numbers,” university President Earl Brooks II said in a statement.
Huntington University, which has grown almost 30% in the last decade, reached 1,428 students – a new high, a news release said. The 64 additional students this fall represented a 4.7% increase.
The university’s home campus in Huntington welcomed 978 undergraduate students while its site in Peoria, Arizona, enrolled 154, the release said.
“This year’s class is the largest number of incoming students on record,” President Sherilyn Emberton said in a statement. “We are seeing encouraging growth at each of our locations, with particularly exciting growth in Arizona, which has grown by 77% since its opening in 2017.”
Grace College had a record 1,307 undergraduate students at its Winona Lake campus. The school credited the high enrollment to recruiting its second-largest incoming class of 465 students and a strong retention rate. Overall enrollment totaled 2,069 students.
Boosting enrollment
Officials continue to work on an initiative that’s seen success elsewhere in boosting undergraduate enrollment, said Lowery, the commissioner for higher education.
The pre-admissions initiative would use high school students’ GPAs and SAT scores to let them know which schools they might be accepted at statewide, Lowery said, noting Indiana is studying a model implemented in Idaho.
It would “help students know the options they might have (in Indiana),” Lowery said. “I’d love to keep them here.”
Lowery said Indiana has a great story to tell about the value of higher education. When adjusted for inflation, he said, tuition and fees at four-year, public Indiana colleges have declined by 7% over the last year.
The Indiana State Budget Committee’s recent decision to increase funding for the Frank O’Bannon Grant – the state’s primary need-based financial aid program – should further help affordability, Lowery said.
The approved award amounts will go into effect during the 2023-24 academic year, allowing for maximum awards of $12,400 for students attending private institutions and $6,200 for students at public institutions, a news release said. It noted the 35% increase returns the award to 2008-09 levels when adjusting for inflation.
“That was really encouraging,” Lowery said.