Lance Richey serves as more than a placeholder in his role as interim president of University of Saint Francis.
As officials search for the Fort Wayne institution’s next leader, Richey said he must not only keep operations stable, but he must also know when to act because higher education is a fast-changing, competitive marketplace.
“You have to be willing to make strategic adjustments and changes so that we stay on pace to where we need to be,” Richey said. “If you’re standing still, you’re falling behind.”
A good interim president must find the balance of keeping pace without outpacing the readiness of the university to set a new direction, he added.
Richey stepped into the interim role in May after the Rev. Eric Zimmer resigned to pursue other opportunities within the Catholic church and academia.
Saint Francis’ presidents are appointed by the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration, its sponsoring congregation. The leadership is working with the trustees to select the next president.
Zimmer’s short tenure – he left within three years – followed Sister M. Elise Kriss’ retirement after leading the university for a record 27 years.
Longtime presidents are becoming less common at colleges nationwide, according to the American Council on Education. It conducts the American College President Study about every five years to better understand the leaders at higher education institutions. The group’s latest report, which was released in April, was based on responses from more than 1,000 presidents.
The survey asked campus leaders how long they had been in their position. Their responses averaged 5.9 years – a 9% decline since 2016, when the average was 6.5 years, and a 30% decrease since 2006, when it was 8.5 years.
Richey, who is in his 13th year at Saint Francis, said he was prepared to serve as its interim president because he had served on the leadership team for the last five years. He is happy to remain in the role as long as university officials think he can move the university forward.
The leadership change provided an opportunity to reexamine the university’s plans, such as the future of the downtown campus, Richey said.
Zimmer told The Journal Gazette last fall that the university was open to selling its downtown property as it prioritized its main 132-acre campus just miles away.
“With the transition of presidential leadership,” Richey said, “the board thought it wise to just take a second look at everything and make sure that the plans that were in process continue to be the right ones.”
Richey said the timing of his interim presidency is exciting because the university is approaching the implementation phase of a campus facilities master plan.
“I hope that (in) 50 years they’ll look back and say, ‘There’s where the campus made some foundational decisions and, oh, Dr. Richey happened to be interim president,’” he said.