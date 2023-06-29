About 150 volunteers wearing matching bright blue Intern Day of Service T-shirts busied themselves at four Fort Wayne Community elementary schools Thursday, taking on such tasks as landscaping and repainting playground equipment.
The college interns’ workplaces – MedPro Group, Zimmer Biomet, Fort Wayne Metals, Ash Brokerage, Do it Best and Weigand Construction – offered the opportunity to promote servant leadership and immerse the participants in the community, said Alex Blauvelt of MedPro Group.
“We want the Fort Wayne area to know larger companies see what kinds of investments are being made in the community, and we want to invest as well,” he said.
Fort Wayne Community Schools gladly accepted the help to rejuvenate the curb appeal at Fairfield, Harrison Hill, South Wayne and Study elementary schools. The district – which has about 50 schools – lacks the staff to complete the tasks, said Pete Smith, maintenance and operations manager.
“We’re never going to turn down the opportunity to have 150 volunteers help us do some of this stuff,” Smith said.
More volunteers are expected to complete similar work July 20 through a special Day of Caring sponsored by United Way of Allen County, Smith said. He noted that effort will benefit 10 schools.
FWCS supplied the materials and worked with the principals to ensure volunteers have access to bathrooms, water and an air-conditioned area for breaks, Smith said. The district also provided bus transportation to each site from a central gathering point – Electric Works.
Haze from the Canadian wildfires lingered over the city as interns addressed needs throughout the school grounds and playground.
“Everybody is very eager,” Blauvelt said at Fairfield, where interns from MedPro Group, Zimmer Biomet and Fort Wayne Metals spread mulch. “You can tell they have a heart to serve.”
Audriana Wolfe is from Decatur and studying at Purdue University Fort Wayne. She credited her Christian upbringing for wanting to volunteer Thursday.
“We’re doing it because we have love to share,” said Wolfe, a Fort Wayne Metals intern.
She and others also noted the networking opportunities. Ann Bertram, Ashley Velasquez and Cali Hoffman were among the interns who promptly introduced themselves when they began working alongside each other on Fairfield’s playground.
Zimmer Biomet intern Jefter Pereira and MedPro Group intern Aleena Mongerie said they enjoy giving back to the community.
Neither attends a school in northeast Indiana. Pereira is from the country of Brazil, and Mongerie is from Munster.
Both said they would consider moving to Fort Wayne after graduation.
Pereira said volunteering has exposed him to more of the city, and Mongerie said the community seems like a “good starting-out place.”
College intern Ashley Velasquez spreads wood chips on the Fairfield Elementary School playground Thursday during a volunteer opportunity offered through her workplace.