School and community leaders welcomed Deborah Garrison, Indiana University Fort Wayne’s first vice chancellor and dean, at an event Thursday morning.
Garrison’s tenure in those positions officially began July 1, and IU Fort Wayne’s fall semester began Monday.
Patti Hays, chair of the school’s Community Advisory Board, commended the work done by the pair of IU Fort Wayne leaders who previously held similar responsibilities. Associate Dean Dr. Fen-Lei Chang and Associate Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs and Operations Ann Obergfell had led the school through the transition brought on by the split between IU and Purdue at what was then Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne (IPFW).
Now, Garrison hopes to help the school grow and move forward – particularly in the area of healthcare education.
A registered nurse, Garrison has an extensive background in the medical field. Before coming to Fort Wayne, she was the interim dean of the nursing school at D'Youville University in Buffalo, New York. Garrison also previously was interim president at Methodist College in Peoria, Illinois.
Hays said while there were many qualified candidates, Garrison’s “vision” for healthcare education at IU Fort Wayne set her apart.
Mayor Tom Henry spoke at the event about the importance of continued education in Fort Wayne and said young people from the area often go to other schools and don’t return to the city.
Garrison “already told me she loves Fort Wayne, so that’s really all I need to hear,” Henry joked.
The mayor also noted the shortage of healthcare professionals, and said his goal is to “compete with Indianapolis” and that the state’s largest city has “taken a lot for granted.”
Chang echoed the mayor’s comments about competing with Indianapolis and called Garrison’s hiring a “monumental event.”
“We need to be ready for the next challenge,” Chang said.
Garrison said she’s already been busy getting to know the IU Fort Wayne campus during her first two months. She plans to continue those efforts with a new initiative to meet with as many campus and community leaders as possible during the next three months.
The university announced its choice of Garrison in March, and the Indiana University Board of Trustees approved the hire in April. She said the decision to accept the position was an easy one.
“It only took me about 30 seconds to say yes,” Garrison said.