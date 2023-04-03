Icing quickly accumulated on Melinda Allen’s spatula Monday as she sliced into three cat-themed cakes she baked for the post-pandemic return of an event at Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne that pairs literacy with food.
“You want some rainbow cake?” Allen asked a girl, who favored that flavor over the marble and spice options.
Elsewhere in the Student Life Center gym, Edible Book Festival attendees piled their plates with such food as cupcakes, cookies and pizza – an assortment inspired by books including Eric Carle’s “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” Roald Dahl’s “Matilda” and Neil Gaiman’s “Coraline.” Participants were asked to create a dish based on a book, a book title or a pun on a title.
Such events are annually held worldwide around April 1, uniting book lovers, book artists and food lovers. The tradition started in 2000.
At Ivy Tech, the college library hosts the festival, which is free and open to the public. It had about 30 entries this year.
Allen, a Walmart cake decorator, was heartbroken when the coronavirus pandemic sidelined the Ivy Tech event in recent years. She was thrilled by its return.
“It’s one of the events I look forward to all year,” Allen said, noting she has participated 13 times. “I have so much fun.”
A cat lover, Allen based her entry on “Bake Me a Cat” by Kim-Joy, which is set for an April 25 release and features recipes for edible kitty cakes and cookies. Attendees voted Allen’s entry best design, earning her a trophy and apron.
The other awards – best tasting and funniest interpretation – respectively went to Destinee Todoroff for a “Matilda”-inspired chocolate cake and Victoria Gumbert for her edible take on “Where’s Waldo?”
Accompanied by her children and husband, Gumbert accepted a steady stream of congratulatory remarks once her win was announced. She encouraged attendees to grab one of the mini cupcakes surrounding a larger, spherical cake that depicted a meditating Waldo sitting atop the world.
“The sculpting took a little bit more time,” Gumbert said, noting that Waldo was made of gum paste.
Fellow contestant Carrie Black decorated cupcakes to resemble a “Jeopardy!” board to illustrate her literary pick, Alex Trebek’s memoir.
“I thought this would be a good idea for that,” said Black, a college staff member.
Participant Lesley Jones Sessler appreciated seeing an event celebrating books when screen time is so prevalent among children today. Her family crafted an entry based on Dav Pilkey’s “Dog Man” series.
“It all came from Sammy’s love of literacy,” Jones Sessler said of her 7-year-old son. “He’s obsessed with Dog Man.”