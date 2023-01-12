The public is welcome to next week's rededication of the Martin Luther King Jr. mural at Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne.
It is set from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Student Life Center, 3701 Dean Drive. The event is hosted by the college's Office of Student Life.
The program will include speeches from the college's Black Student Union president and members of the visual communications department, which recently reimagined the mural. A free lunch will follow.
Contact Cari Knuth at 260-480-4135, ext. 2644, or cnhoffma@ivytech.edu for information.