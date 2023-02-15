The local Ivy Tech Community College campus is participating in a national initiative to benefit the manufacturing industry, officials announced today at General Motors' Fort Wayne Assembly.
The work is supported by a $600,000 philanthropic grant from GM, with $40,000 benefiting Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw, officials said. The American Association of Community Colleges is administering the funds.
Ivy Tech is among seven community colleges that received such funding to study and share best practices for integrating advanced manufacturing credentials into their curriculum. This should address a problem the manufacturing industry is facing, said Kim Barnett-Johnson, the local Ivy Tech chancellor.
"We're hearing from our partners and businesses across the country that there's a skills gap, which makes finding qualified employees a challenge," she said. "Research from this grant will bring us one step closer to solving that problem by attracting, training and retaining manufacturing workers."
Other grant recipients include community colleges near GM facilities in Michigan, Tennessee, Ohio, Kansas, Missouri and California.
The Fort Wayne plant will work closely with Ivy Tech in the next year as part of the initiative, said Gary Duff, executive director.
"We all know with the advances in technology and what we need to do, the occupations that are there are increasingly in high demand," Duff said. "It's going to require the right vocational education and trade skills for success."