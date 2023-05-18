Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne students will have a new child care option beginning next month.
The college is partnering with the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne to open a YMCA Child Watch site that will exclusively serve students’ children, Ivy Tech announced Thursday.
It will open June 5 – the beginning of the summer term – in a recently renovated space on Ivy Tech’s Coliseum campus, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd., a news release said. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, but students may drop off their children for up to four hours a day.
A student survey last fall showed there is demand for campus child care options, the release said.
Chancellor Kim Barnett-Johnson can relate to students who need such services.
“As a working mother, I know the struggles of finding quality child care at an affordable cost,” Barnett-Johnson said in a statement. “We understand our students are working to support their families, and Ivy Tech hopes to alleviate any challenges that might make their journey harder.”
Capacity will be limited to 30 children at a time on a first-come, first-served basis, the release said. It noted students must be on Ivy Tech’s North or Coliseum campus for their children to receive services.
Children can be registered at the beginning of each eight-week term with a fee of $150 per eight-week session of care, the release said.
It indicated there are also costs at the beginning of each semester: $50 for one child and $25 for each additional child. The daily drop-in rate is $20.
Registration is open. Students must pre-register before using either drop-in or regular services at link.ivytech.edu/childwatch. Drop-ins can be scheduled at link.ivytech.edu/drop-in.
Tabitha Ervin, YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne’s chief operating officer, said the Jackson Lehman YMCA is excited about the partnership.
“Child care can be a barrier for many in our community,” Ervin said in a statement. “By providing this service, the Y hopes to eliminate that barrier and support students in the pursuit of their education by supporting their children with care provided by trained and caring staff from the Y.”