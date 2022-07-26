The Huntington County Community School Corp. has made an interim superintendent’s appointment permanent with a three-year contract offering an annual base salary of $150,000.
The school board formally approved John Trout’s promotion during a special meeting Monday. He replaces Chad Daugherty, who left the district for a position in South Carolina after 25 years, three of them as superintendent, a news release said.
“We truly believe that John’s extensive experience in education, along with his deep roots in our community, will be a tremendous benefit to our school corporation,” board President Matt Roth said in a statement. “John has a long history of success in education, and we look forward to working with him to continue to enhance and improve learning opportunities at HCCSC.”
Trout, a 1980 Huntington North High School graduate and lifelong Huntington County resident, thanked the board for the opportunity to serve his home district. It has about 5,000 students.
“The education that I received while as a student at Warren Elementary, Salamonie Junior High School and then Huntington North High School served as a foundation for me to build a professional career that I could have never imagined,” Trout said in a statement.
He began serving as interim superintendent this month. He also began his previous role – assistant superintendent for business and classified staff – in an interim capacity before he was hired full-time Feb. 28.
Trout spent 16 years as a principal in Whitley County Consolidated Schools and superintendent of the Madison-Grant United School Corp. for eight years and of Concord Community Schools for four years, the release said. He also served as the executive pastor at First Church of the Nazarene in Huntington for two years.
He and his wife, Cathy, have two daughters, Audrey and Allyson, and a son-in-law, Drew Schnitz, who are also Huntington North alumni, the release said.
Trout’s contract is effective through June 30, 2025. Benefits include an annual stipend of $5,250 in lieu of a teacher retirement fund contribution; $2,000 in business and professional expenses; $500 for local service club membership and dues; and health insurance and long-term disability premiums.
Daugherty received $139,180 in compensation in 2021, according to the Indiana Gateway for Government Units.
Huntington is at least the second area school system to change leadership this month. Wayne Barker began his tenure as Northwest Allen County Schools’ top administrator on July 1. And Smith-Green Community Schools is searching for a new leader because its superintendent, Daniel Hile, resigned this summer to lead Noblesville Schools.