The Journal Gazette is launching a new feature in Education Notebook called Student Spotlight.
Educators and other school employees can nominate students deserving of attention for their leadership or contributions within the school community.
Send the student’s name, school, your name and reason for the nomination to Ashley Sloboda, c/o The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net.
Education Notebook publishes on Mondays and includes stories and information about northeast Indiana schools. Student Spotlight is expected to join Education Notebook as a regular feature, similar to Teacher Honor Roll.
Students and parents who have a favorite teacher can nominate the individual for Teacher Honor Roll. Send nominations to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net.
Other school items can also be submitted for Education Notebook and must be submitted at least two weeks before the desired publication date.