Tickets are available for journalist Judy Woodruff's Sept. 14 appearance at Purdue University Fort Wayne.
A guest of PBS Fort Wayne, Woodruff will visit campus for "An Evening with Judy Woodruff." The 7:30 p.m. lecture in the Auer Performance Hall of the Rhinehart Music Center is made possible because of Purdue Fort Wayne's longtime partnership with PBS Fort Wayne, a news release said.
Tickets are free on a first-come, first-served basis and are limited to four per person. A $1.50 convenience charge is assessed per ticket for online orders. To reserve a seat, go towww.pfw.edu or the Schatzlein Box Office in the Rhinehart Music Center lobby.
Woodruff has spent five decades reporting for NBC, CNN and PBS, working as a White House correspondent, chief Washington correspondent and anchor of numerous programs, including the award-winning documentary series "Frontline with Judy Woodruff." In 2013, she and the late Gwen Ifill broke boundaries as they became the first two women to co-anchor a national news broadcast, "PBS NewsHour."